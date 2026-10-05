Global Construction Risk Index 2026 Rising Geopolitical Risk Reshapes Costs, Supply Chains, And Capital Strategy Across 91 Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Benchmark construction risk across global markets and assess geopolitical pressures shaping costs, supply chains and capital decisions

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Construction Risk - Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Construction Risk Index (CRI) delivers a standardized assessment of country-level risks affecting construction industries across 91 major developed and emerging markets. Drawing on the latest available economic and industry data from recognized national and international statistical sources, the report evaluates current market conditions and provides a forward-looking analysis of factors that could weaken construction growth, investment, project delivery, and industry performance.

In 2026, the global construction market is characterized by resilient stagnation. The global average Construction Risk Index score has increased to 50.5 - a 0.8 CRI point rise quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The deterioration is most pronounced in the Middle East, where geopolitical pressures continue to affect construction costs, supply chains, financing conditions, and capital allocation.

The central finding is that geopolitical volatility has become structurally embedded in construction industry decision-making rather than remaining a transitional or scenario-based concern. Persistent uncertainty is influencing material sourcing, labor availability, procurement strategies, project financing, insurance requirements, and investment timelines. These pressures are creating a more complex operating environment for contractors, developers, investors, consultants, suppliers, and public-sector authorities.

Report Scope



Standardized analysis of the underlying country-level risks facing construction industries in 91 developed and emerging markets.

Regional construction risk analysis covering North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South and South-East Asia, North-East Asia, Australasia, the Middle East and North Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Assessment of current economic, political, financial, operational, and industry-specific conditions that may influence construction activity.

Forward-looking evaluation of general and market-specific risks that could undermine construction growth prospects, investment confidence, and project execution.

Quarter-on-quarter comparison of risk conditions, enabling users to monitor changes in the global construction outlook and identify markets experiencing increasing or moderating pressure. Use of recent economic and construction industry data sourced from recognized national and international statistical organizations.

Key Reasons to Buy



Compare construction industry risk consistently across a broad portfolio of major global markets.

Identify countries and regions where geopolitical instability, economic weakness, supply disruption, or financing constraints may affect project viability.

Support market entry, investment planning, procurement, business development, and risk management decisions with structured country-level intelligence.

Evaluate how changing market conditions may influence construction costs, capital commitments, supply strategies, and growth opportunities.

Strengthen strategic planning through a forward-looking view of the risks shaping the global construction market in 2026. Benchmark regional and national construction risk exposure using a consistent methodology and comparable market data.

The Construction Risk Index 2026 is designed for organizations requiring clear, comparable insight into the risks influencing international construction markets. Its coverage supports informed decision-making by construction companies, infrastructure developers, investors, financial institutions, manufacturers, professional services firms, and government bodies. By combining country-level analysis with regional context, the report helps users assess exposure, prioritize opportunities, and prepare for the economic and geopolitical challenges affecting construction industry growth worldwide.

Key Topics Covered

1 Global Construction Risk

2 North America

3 Latin America

4 Western Europe

5 Eastern Europe

6 Middle East and North Africa

7 Sub Saharan Africa

8 South and South-East Asia

9 North-East Asia

10 Australasia

11 Classifications

List of Tables [3]

List of Figures [29]

For more information about this report visit

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