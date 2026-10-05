Canada Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Market Size And Investment Opportunities, Q2 2026 - 90+ Kpis And Forecast To 2031 Embedded And In-Store Payments Propel Market To $15.48 Billion

The Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) payment market in Canada is forecast to grow by 13.8% annually, reaching US$9.31 billion in 2026. Following a CAGR of 16.6% during 2022-2025, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 10.7% from 2026-2031. The sector is projected to expand from USD 8.18 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 15.48 billion by the end of 2031.

Regulatory oversight is reshaping payment operations

Canada's BNPL industry is entering a more formal supervisory environment. The Bank of Canada's Retail Payment Activities Act mandate took effect on September 8, 2025, requiring payment service provider applicants to comply with reporting, information-update, operational-risk, incident-response, and end-user fund-safeguarding obligations.

BNPL providers now face operational supervision under the payments framework alongside consumer-credit scrutiny from federal and provincial authorities. This environment is expected to favor companies with established compliance teams, reporting systems, merchant due diligence, and risk-management capabilities. Supervisory examinations and annual reporting requirements are likely to increase operating costs for smaller and cross-border providers through 2026.

In-store and omnichannel BNPL adoption is accelerating

BNPL services are expanding beyond online checkout into physical retail. In August 2025, Walmart Canada became Klarna's largest omni-retailer in Canada, introducing Klarna-supported payment options across more than 400 stores and online channels. Klarna also reported enabling more than 13.7 million in-store transactions in Canada since launching its in-store payment solution in 2020.

Affirm expanded its physical checkout presence through Stripe Terminal in August 2025, enabling Canadian and U.S. merchants to offer installment payments across online and offline channels. With retail e-commerce representing 5.7% of total Canadian retail trade in November 2025, physical stores remain central to payment-provider growth. Competition is therefore shifting toward point-of-sale integrations, payment-network relationships, and large-scale retail partnerships.

Commerce platforms are becoming a primary distribution channel

BNPL distribution in Canada is increasingly embedded within commerce infrastructure. In February 2025, Affirm and Shopify expanded their multi-year partnership, making Affirm the exclusive provider of Shop Pay Installments in Canada. Eligible Canadian Shopify merchants can offer biweekly and monthly payment plans, subject to provincial regulatory requirements.

Platform-based distribution allows providers to reach multiple merchants through integrated checkout, fraud, settlement, and customer-account workflows. Providers that secure relationships with commerce platforms, payment processors, and payment service providers are positioned to gain market share as Canada's payment architecture evolves.

BNPL is expanding into service payments

Canadian BNPL usage is extending beyond retail products into service-based transactions. In February 2026, H&R Block Canada partnered with Affirm to offer eligible customers installment payments for professional tax services. The agreement marked the first partnership between a major Canadian tax preparation provider and Affirm for a pay-over-time option.

Household cash-flow pressure is supporting demand for payment flexibility. TransUnion Canada reported that household debt reached $2.6 trillion in Q4 2025, while subprime balances continued to rise. Potential growth areas include tax preparation, repairs, education-related expenses, household essentials, and healthcare-adjacent services. Expansion into these categories is also expected to increase scrutiny of affordability assessments, disclosures, missed payments, credit-score effects, complaint handling, and dispute resolution.

Competitive Landscape

Competition in the Canada Buy Now Pay Later market is expected to intensify over the next 2-4 years as scaled fintech companies, digital wallets, banks, and commerce platforms expand their offerings. Higher compliance requirements should benefit providers with established merchant networks, payment infrastructure partnerships, and operational-risk controls.



Affirm: Strengthened its Canadian presence through Shopify and operates the former PayBright business.

Klarna: Expanded its omnichannel reach through Walmart Canada and other direct retail partnerships.

PayPal: Entered the Canadian BNPL segment with the November 2025 launch of Pay in 4.

Afterpay: Continues to provide BNPL services to Canadian consumers and merchants.

Flexiti Financial: Maintains a point-of-sale financing position, particularly in larger-ticket retail categories. Canadian banks: Scotiabank and CIBC participate through credit-card installment products, including Scotia SelectPay and CIBC Pace It.

Canada BNPL Market Report Coverage

The report provides a data-centric analysis of the Canadian Buy Now Pay Later industry through 58 tables, 82 charts, and more than 90 KPIs. It evaluates market size, forecasts, competitive positioning, consumer behaviour, retail spending, operational performance, and emerging investment opportunities.

Coverage includes:



Canada retail and e-commerce spending trends and BNPL market share

Gross merchandise value, transaction volume, and average transaction value

Market share analysis and company profiles for Affirm, Afterpay, Klarna, Flexiti Financial, and PayPal

Revenue from merchant commissions, missed payment fees, and other income

Active consumer base, bad debt, and operational performance

Two-Party and Third-Party business models

Open Loop System and Closed Loop System merchant ecosystems

Standalone, bank, payment service provider, and marketplace distribution

Online Channel and POS Channel performance

Retail shopping, home improvement, travel, entertainment, services, automotive, and Health Care and Wellness

Apparel, consumer electronics, toys, jewelry, sporting goods, and gaming categories Consumer analysis by age, income, gender, default rate, transaction frequency, and monthly expenses

Business Value of the Report



Assess the Canada BNPL market size, growth outlook, regulatory environment, and structural changes through 2031.

Benchmark leading providers using market share, transaction, revenue, active-user, and bad-debt indicators.

Identify high-growth retail categories, service sectors, sales channels, and distribution models.

Evaluate strategic partnerships, platform integrations, and omnichannel expansion opportunities.

Support market-entry, investment, product-development, and merchant-acquisition strategies with value and volume data. Analyze consumer adoption, spending patterns, usage frequency, and credit-risk indicators across demographic segments.

The research applies industry best practices and a proprietary analytics platform to provide an independent assessment of the opportunities, competitive pressures, and risks shaping Canada's Buy Now Pay Later market.

Key Attributes

