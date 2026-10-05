Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Thailand Loyalty Market Size, Share And Forecast 2026-2030: 100+ Kpis By Program, Channel, Sector, Embedded Loyalty And Platform 13.5% CAGR To Drive Market To US$671.4 Million


2026-10-05 05:49:08
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Optimize loyalty ROI with 100+ KPIs across program models, channels, sectors, consumer behavior, redemption, breakage, AI and platform economics

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Thailand Loyalty Market Size & Forecast by Spend Value Across 100+ KPIs by Program Type, Channel Mix, Sector, Embedded Loyalty Penetration, and Platform Spend Segmentation - Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Thailand's loyalty market is projected to grow by 15.7% annually to reach US$405.2 million in 2026. Following a CAGR of 17.5% during 2021-2025, the market is forecast to maintain strong momentum at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2026 to 2030. By 2030, the sector is expected to increase from US$350.2 million in 2025 to approximately US$671.4 million.

This data-centric Thailand loyalty market report delivers detailed intelligence on loyalty schemes, loyalty platforms, program structures, consumer engagement, technology adoption, and market economics. Featuring more than 100 KPIs, the research measures loyalty spend value, penetration, value accumulation, redemption, breakage, program participation, and channel-level adoption.

The analysis examines established and emerging loyalty models, including points, cashback, tiered, subscription, coalition, community, referral, mission-driven, paid, and gamified formats. It also assesses membership structures and execution across in-store, online, and mobile environments. Embedded loyalty use cases within payments, commerce, and digital platform ecosystems are evaluated alongside AI-driven personalisation and blockchain-led program mechanics.

Consumer analysis covers demographics, enrollment pathways, motivations, and participation patterns. Historical data and forecasts from 2021 to 2030 support market sizing, competitive benchmarking, strategic planning, investment assessment, and executive decision-making. The research methodology follows industry best practices and uses a proprietary analytics platform to identify emerging commercial and investment opportunities.

Report Scope

Thailand Retail and Digital Commerce Context

  • Retail industry market size, 2021-2030
  • Ecommerce market size, 2021-2030
  • POS market size and trend analysis, 2021-2030

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Growth

  • Loyalty spend market size and future growth dynamics, 2021-2030
  • Value accumulated and value redemption rate, 2025
  • Spend share by functional domain, loyalty scheme, and loyalty platform
  • Market forecasts and program economics through 2030

Loyalty Program Type Analysis

  • Point-based, Tiered, Mission-driven, and Spend-based Loyalty Programs
  • Gaming, Free Perks, Subscription, and Community Loyalty Programs
  • Refer a Friend, Paid, and Cashback Loyalty Programs

Channel, Business Model, and Sector Segmentation

  • In-Store, online, and mobile loyalty spend
  • Seller Driven, Payment Instrument Driven, and other business models
  • Retail, Financial Services, Healthcare & Wellness, Restaurants & Food Delivery, Travel & Hospitality, Telecoms, and Media & Entertainment
  • Online, in-store, and Mobile App loyalty spend by sector, 2021-2030

Retail Loyalty Market Deep-Dive

  • Diversified Retailers
  • Department Stores
  • Specialty Stores
  • Supermarket and Convenience Store
  • Other retail segments

Program Structure and Participation

  • Card Based Access and Digital Access
  • B2B Consumers and B2C Consumers
  • Free, Free + Premium, and Premium memberships
  • Embedded Loyalty Programs and Non-Embedded Loyalty Programs
  • AI Driven Loyalty Program and Blockchain Driven Loyalty Program

Loyalty Platform Market Analysis

  • Analytics and AI Driven solutions and Management Platform use cases
  • In-house and Third-Party Vendor models
  • Cloud and On-Premise deployment
  • Software and services offerings
  • Custom Built Platform vs. Off the Shelf Platform

Consumer Demographics and Program KPIs

  • Loyalty spend share by age group, income level, and gender
  • Loyalty Program Penetration as a percentage of retail sales
  • Primary loyalty motivation split
  • Loyalty Program Breakage Rate Analysis
  • Loyalty Program Enrollment Channel Mix Analysis
  • Embedded Loyalty Penetration by Channel

Key Benefits of the Thailand Loyalty Market Report

  • Comprehensive market intelligence: Quantify total loyalty spend and evaluate its distribution across schemes, platforms, sectors, channels, and retail categories.
  • Detailed program benchmarking: Compare the performance and adoption of point-based, tiered, cashback, subscription, community, gaming, mission-driven, paid, and referral-led formats.
  • Channel and sector insights: Assess loyalty engagement across physical stores, ecommerce platforms, and mobile apps within major industries.
  • Program structure analysis: Evaluate seller-driven and payment-instrument-driven models, card-based and digital access, membership formats, consumer types, and embedded loyalty adoption.
  • Technology and vendor assessment: Benchmark loyalty platform economics by software use case, partner model, deployment method, offering mix, and platform configuration.
  • Decision-ready data: Apply historical and forecast data, consumer insights, and more than 100 KPIs to market models, investment evaluations, strategic plans, competitive assessments, and executive presentations.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 127
Forecast Period 2026-2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $405.2 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $671.4 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.4%
Regions Covered Thailand


For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN05102026004107003653ID1111760791



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search