Thailand Loyalty Market Size, Share And Forecast 2026-2030: 100+ Kpis By Program, Channel, Sector, Embedded Loyalty And Platform 13.5% CAGR To Drive Market To US$671.4 Million

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Thailand Loyalty Market Size & Forecast by Spend Value Across 100+ KPIs by Program Type, Channel Mix, Sector, Embedded Loyalty Penetration, and Platform Spend Segmentation - Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Thailand's loyalty market is projected to grow by 15.7% annually to reach US$405.2 million in 2026. Following a CAGR of 17.5% during 2021-2025, the market is forecast to maintain strong momentum at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2026 to 2030. By 2030, the sector is expected to increase from US$350.2 million in 2025 to approximately US$671.4 million.

This data-centric Thailand loyalty market report delivers detailed intelligence on loyalty schemes, loyalty platforms, program structures, consumer engagement, technology adoption, and market economics. Featuring more than 100 KPIs, the research measures loyalty spend value, penetration, value accumulation, redemption, breakage, program participation, and channel-level adoption.

The analysis examines established and emerging loyalty models, including points, cashback, tiered, subscription, coalition, community, referral, mission-driven, paid, and gamified formats. It also assesses membership structures and execution across in-store, online, and mobile environments. Embedded loyalty use cases within payments, commerce, and digital platform ecosystems are evaluated alongside AI-driven personalisation and blockchain-led program mechanics.

Consumer analysis covers demographics, enrollment pathways, motivations, and participation patterns. Historical data and forecasts from 2021 to 2030 support market sizing, competitive benchmarking, strategic planning, investment assessment, and executive decision-making. The research methodology follows industry best practices and uses a proprietary analytics platform to identify emerging commercial and investment opportunities.

Report Scope

Thailand Retail and Digital Commerce Context



Retail industry market size, 2021-2030

Ecommerce market size, 2021-2030 POS market size and trend analysis, 2021-2030

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Growth



Loyalty spend market size and future growth dynamics, 2021-2030

Value accumulated and value redemption rate, 2025

Spend share by functional domain, loyalty scheme, and loyalty platform Market forecasts and program economics through 2030

Loyalty Program Type Analysis



Point-based, Tiered, Mission-driven, and Spend-based Loyalty Programs

Gaming, Free Perks, Subscription, and Community Loyalty Programs Refer a Friend, Paid, and Cashback Loyalty Programs

Channel, Business Model, and Sector Segmentation



In-Store, online, and mobile loyalty spend

Seller Driven, Payment Instrument Driven, and other business models

Retail, Financial Services, Healthcare & Wellness, Restaurants & Food Delivery, Travel & Hospitality, Telecoms, and Media & Entertainment Online, in-store, and Mobile App loyalty spend by sector, 2021-2030

Retail Loyalty Market Deep-Dive



Diversified Retailers

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Supermarket and Convenience Store Other retail segments

Program Structure and Participation



Card Based Access and Digital Access

B2B Consumers and B2C Consumers

Free, Free + Premium, and Premium memberships

Embedded Loyalty Programs and Non-Embedded Loyalty Programs AI Driven Loyalty Program and Blockchain Driven Loyalty Program

Loyalty Platform Market Analysis



Analytics and AI Driven solutions and Management Platform use cases

In-house and Third-Party Vendor models

Cloud and On-Premise deployment

Software and services offerings Custom Built Platform vs. Off the Shelf Platform

Consumer Demographics and Program KPIs



Loyalty spend share by age group, income level, and gender

Loyalty Program Penetration as a percentage of retail sales

Primary loyalty motivation split

Loyalty Program Breakage Rate Analysis

Loyalty Program Enrollment Channel Mix Analysis Embedded Loyalty Penetration by Channel

Key Benefits of the Thailand Loyalty Market Report



Comprehensive market intelligence: Quantify total loyalty spend and evaluate its distribution across schemes, platforms, sectors, channels, and retail categories.

Detailed program benchmarking: Compare the performance and adoption of point-based, tiered, cashback, subscription, community, gaming, mission-driven, paid, and referral-led formats.

Channel and sector insights: Assess loyalty engagement across physical stores, ecommerce platforms, and mobile apps within major industries.

Program structure analysis: Evaluate seller-driven and payment-instrument-driven models, card-based and digital access, membership formats, consumer types, and embedded loyalty adoption.

Technology and vendor assessment: Benchmark loyalty platform economics by software use case, partner model, deployment method, offering mix, and platform configuration. Decision-ready data: Apply historical and forecast data, consumer insights, and more than 100 KPIs to market models, investment evaluations, strategic plans, competitive assessments, and executive presentations.

Key Attributes

