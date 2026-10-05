Temple Wearable May Aid Pilot Fitness Checks, Military Readiness: Deepinder Goyal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) Deepinder Goyal, founder of food delivery and quick commerce platform Zomato, has said that Temple, the company's upcoming wearable device, could eventually find applications far beyond health tracking, including in aviation and defence, where physiological data may help assess an individual's fitness for critical tasks.

Responding to users on social media platform X, Goyal said the wearable could be used to determine whether pilots are fit to fly and help armed forces identify personnel best suited to undertake a mission on a given day.

He was replying to a suggestion that Temple might help restaurant managers and chefs monitor stress levels during demanding work shifts.

“I would certainly have it on pilots to check if they are fit to fly. And on the air force to check who is the fittest to fly a mission today,” Goyal wrote, indicating the broader potential of the technology beyond its current healthcare-focused use cases.

The remarks highlight a possible future role for Temple in high-stakes environments where real-time physiological monitoring could support decision-making and readiness assessments.

According to Goyal, data collected by the device could provide insights into a person's condition before undertaking activities that require high levels of concentration and performance.

Goyal also outlined an ambitious long-term vision for the wearable, revealing that the company is researching technology that could eventually translate human thoughts into text.

When asked whether Temple could one day understand a user's intentions and automatically trigger actions on a smartphone, he said work is already underway on the concept.

“We have a research team working on thoughts to text, but that looks like a few years away. Maybe the third or fourth version of Temple,” he said.

For now, the wearable is focused on physiological sensing and health monitoring. One of its flagship features, called BrainFlow, is designed to continuously track changes associated with blood flow to the brain.

Goyal said Temple recently completed its second validation study involving 60 participants who were subjected to three different physiological challenges. According to the findings, BrainFlow demonstrated correlations ranging from 0.84 to 0.91 with brain blood-volume changes measured using time-domain near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS), a technology capable of distinguishing changes in blood volume between the brain and the scalp.