FIR Filed After Fake, Morphed AI Image Of CM Himanta Sarma Circulated, Says Assam CMO

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 5 (IANS) The Assam Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has raised an alarm over the circulation of an allegedly fake and digitally manipulated image of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on social media, saying the content was artificially generated and deliberately created to mislead people.

In a statement issued on Monday, the CMO said the image has no connection with reality and was fabricated using artificial intelligence.

"The Chief Minister's Office, Assam has taken serious note of the deliberate circulation of a completely FAKE and morphed image of Hon'ble Chief Minister Dr @himantabiswa on social media. The image, created using Artificial Intelligence, is entirely fabricated and has no basis in reality whatsoever," said the CMO in the statement.

It said that the doctored content was circulated with the intention of misleading the public and tarnishing the Chief Minister's image.

The CMO said a case has been registered in connection with the incident and that individuals allegedly involved in creating and disseminating the fabricated image have been identified.

“Legal proceedings have been initiated against those responsible for creating and circulating the fabricated content,” the statement said.

The Chief Minister's Office warned that the creation and dissemination of manipulated digital material through social media amounted to misuse of online platforms and could have serious consequences, particularly when such content is designed to create a false impression among the public.

The CMO said strict legal action would be taken against all persons found to be involved in the alleged campaign.

With the rapid spread of AI-generated images and digitally altered content across social media platforms, authorities have increasingly urged users to verify information before sharing or reposting it.

The Assam CMO also appealed to social media users to exercise caution and avoid amplifying unverified material concerning the Chief Minister or the state government.

It specifically urged individuals who may have already shared or reposted the image to verify its authenticity and refrain from further circulation of the content.

The development comes amid growing concerns over the use of artificial intelligence and digital manipulation to manufacture misleading images and information, particularly involving public figures.

The CMO maintained that such fabricated material can be used to create confusion and influence public perception without any factual basis.

The office reiterated its appeal to citizens to rely on verified sources and exercise discretion while consuming and sharing content online. Authorities are continuing legal proceedings in the case, with the CMO stating that action will be taken against all those found responsible for creating and spreading the allegedly fabricated image.