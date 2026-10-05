Hundreds Of Online Friends, Zero In Real Life? Survey Reveals Why Indian Singles Are Feeling Lonely

Bengaluru: Young people are always connected online in today's digital age. But they are facing a massive shortage of close relationships in real life. A new survey on the mindset of Indian youth has revealed this harsh reality.

Match Group, a popular dating app company, and Ipsos jointly conducted this survey. They spoke to 1,000 singles between the ages of 18 and 45 in metro and tier-1 cities. Around 35% of these singles admitted that they constantly feel lonely.

Why is loneliness creeping in?

Indian youth do not lack opportunities to socialize. Around 75% of young men and women step out to meet people at least once a week. Still, work pressure and daily exhaustion are burning them out.

Around 64% of people said they give more importance to their studies and jobs than their social lives. This 'work first' attitude has pushed them into loneliness.

The second big reason is pure exhaustion. After finishing their daily work, 55% of singles are just too tired to meet or even talk to anyone.

On the other hand, 58% of people accepted the hard truth. They said they mingle with everyone online, but they feel completely lonely in real life.

Quality over quantity: Strong belief in 'true love'

Young people have not lost faith in love and relationships despite feeling lonely. Instead, they have much more clarity on the kind of companionship they actually want.

Around 70% of the survey participants are actively trying to build new relationships. About 72% of young people mentioned they need a few deep and close connections rather than hundreds of casual friends.

A solid 78% of young adults still believe that 'true love' exists. And 77% are highly confident that they will definitely find that 'special someone' meant for them.

Around 85% of people are looking forward to long-term relationships. This number jumps to 89% among Gen-Z youth. Moreover, 63% of people are ready to wait for the right person instead of adjusting with someone who does not match their vibe.

The role of dating apps and the demand for safety

Young people are taking the help of technology to make new connections amidst their busy work schedules. Around 40% of singles are currently using some dating app. About 63% of people said dating apps have helped them reduce their loneliness. Another 55% plan to use dating apps in the next 12 months.

Young adults are also very careful about safety while making connections online. Around 60% of people worry about safety in online dating. Because of this, 52% of users give first preference to apps that offer verified profiles and strong safety features.

Anukool Kumar, the Regional Head of Match Group for India and the Middle East, shared his thoughts on this trend. He explained that today's youth have clear expectations about the kind of company they want. He noted that finding close relationships is getting difficult in a mechanical lifestyle. He added that technology and dating apps are playing a major role in creating real and meaningful connections that match people's interests and mindsets during such times.