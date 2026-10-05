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Moldova Embassy in Abu Dhabi Celebrates 35th National Day
(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Minister Corina Highlights Strong UAE-Moldova Relations Across Various Fields
ABU DHABI- The Republic of Moldova and the United Arab Emirates have reaffirmed the strength and growing momentum of their bilateral relations, highlighting expanding cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, transport, agriculture, digital transformation and education.
The two countries’ partnership, built on friendship, mutual respect and shared interests, was highlighted during a reception hosted by the Embassy of Moldova in Abu Dhabi to mark the 35th anniversary of Moldova’s independence and the 31st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
The event was attended by H.E. Corina Călugăru, State Minister of Moldova; H.E. Abdullah Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability; HE. Khaled Omar Alkharji, Member of National Federal Counsil, HE Hind Waleed Alshraim, Director of European Affairs Department.
Senior officials, members of the diplomatic corps and the Moldovan community in the UAE.
H.E. Anatol Vangheli , Ambassador of Moldova to the UAE, praised the UAE’s support for Moldova over the past three decades and commended the country’s leadership and vision, which, he said, have contributed to its remarkable development and growing regional and international standing.
Călugăru said bilateral relations had gained fresh momentum following the opening of Moldova’s embassy in Abu Dhabi in 2018, noting significant progress in several areas of cooperation.
She highlighted visa exemption, mutual recognition of driving licences, enhanced air connectivity, progress in negotiations on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), and a memorandum of understanding between the two countries’ diplomatic institutes as key milestones in bilateral relations.
She added that the growing number of high-level visits and political consultations reflects the development of UAE-Moldova relations into a deeper and more forward-looking partnership, expressing Moldova’s commitment to further expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest.
Ambassador Anatol Vangheli also commended the support of Romania and EU member states for Moldova’s European integration path, stressing that EU membership remains a strategic objective for his country. He also expressed appreciation for Ukraine’s role in supporting Moldovan and European security.
The reception featured a performance by Moldovan artist Constantin Moscovici, People's Artist of the Republic of Moldova, whose musical presentation was warmly received by the guests.
ABU DHABI- The Republic of Moldova and the United Arab Emirates have reaffirmed the strength and growing momentum of their bilateral relations, highlighting expanding cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, transport, agriculture, digital transformation and education.
The two countries’ partnership, built on friendship, mutual respect and shared interests, was highlighted during a reception hosted by the Embassy of Moldova in Abu Dhabi to mark the 35th anniversary of Moldova’s independence and the 31st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
The event was attended by H.E. Corina Călugăru, State Minister of Moldova; H.E. Abdullah Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability; HE. Khaled Omar Alkharji, Member of National Federal Counsil, HE Hind Waleed Alshraim, Director of European Affairs Department.
Senior officials, members of the diplomatic corps and the Moldovan community in the UAE.
H.E. Anatol Vangheli , Ambassador of Moldova to the UAE, praised the UAE’s support for Moldova over the past three decades and commended the country’s leadership and vision, which, he said, have contributed to its remarkable development and growing regional and international standing.
Călugăru said bilateral relations had gained fresh momentum following the opening of Moldova’s embassy in Abu Dhabi in 2018, noting significant progress in several areas of cooperation.
She highlighted visa exemption, mutual recognition of driving licences, enhanced air connectivity, progress in negotiations on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), and a memorandum of understanding between the two countries’ diplomatic institutes as key milestones in bilateral relations.
She added that the growing number of high-level visits and political consultations reflects the development of UAE-Moldova relations into a deeper and more forward-looking partnership, expressing Moldova’s commitment to further expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest.
Ambassador Anatol Vangheli also commended the support of Romania and EU member states for Moldova’s European integration path, stressing that EU membership remains a strategic objective for his country. He also expressed appreciation for Ukraine’s role in supporting Moldovan and European security.
The reception featured a performance by Moldovan artist Constantin Moscovici, People's Artist of the Republic of Moldova, whose musical presentation was warmly received by the guests.
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