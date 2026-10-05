One Water Systems Announces 21% Savings On ELITE 15 Whole Home Water Filtration Systems

Limited time offer includes free standard installation fees through Nov. 5, 2026, for qualifying installations by referred licensed plumbers

- said Kevin Worsfold, founder of One Water Systems. SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- One Water Systems, a Southern California provider of whole home water filtration and water conditioning solutions, has announced a limited-time offer providing 21% savings on any ELITE 15 system. The promotion also includes free standard installation fees for qualifying installations completed through referred licensed plumbers and is available through Nov. 5, 2026.The offer is designed to provide homeowners with an opportunity to install a whole home water filtration system that treats water at the point of entry, helping provide filtered water throughout the home from drinking and cooking to bathing and other everyday household uses.The ELITE 15 is One Water Systems' premium whole-home filtration system. According to the company, the system combines catalytic carbon and KDF media with Vortech technology and an electronic descaler designed to address common water-quality and hard-water concerns. The system is designed for long-term use without routine filter or cartridge replacement and is backed by a 15 year warranty and free annual checkups.The promotion provides 21% off any ELITE 15 system. Free installation fees apply to standard installations limited to 20 feet and are subject to the terms and conditions of the offer. Installation is provided through referred licensed plumbers.The ELITE 15 is available in configurations designed for different home sizes and household requirements. One Water Systems states that the system is intended to provide filtration throughout the home while addressing concerns including chlorine, certain heavy metals and hard-water scale. The company also promotes a salt-free approach to water conditioning.In addition to the current promotion, One Water Systems offers free water testing and consultations to help homeowners understand their home's water conditions before selecting a treatment system. The company serves homeowners throughout Southern California from its Carlsbad location.The 21% ELITE 15 promotion expires Nov. 5, 2026. Standard installation is limited to 20 feet, and additional installation requirements or charges may apply where installation conditions fall outside the standard scope.Homeowners interested in the ELITE 15 promotion can contact One Water Systems for offer details, a water evaluation and installation information.About One Water SystemsFounded in 2003, One Water Systems is a Southern California company specializing in whole home water filtration and water conditioning solutions. The company provides Salt Free Water Softener designed to address water quality and hard water concerns, along with professional installation, water testing, customer support and free annual system checkups. One Water Systems is based in Carlsbad, California, and serves homeowners throughout Southern California.Media ContactOne Water SystemsPhone: +1 760-994-4795Email:...3137 Tiger Run Ct., D#108Carlsbad, CA 92010Website:Local Partner:MyCommunity (MYCT)Tel: 1 877 I Go MYCTEmail:...y

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One Water Systems Announces 21% Savings on ELITE 15 Whole Home Water Filtration Systems News Provided By MyCommunity October 05, 2026, 09:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Education, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Science, Social Media...



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