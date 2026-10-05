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From its signature pizzas made with 48-hour fermented dough to freshly prepared pasta dishes and Italian favourites, Bonci Dubai’s menu goes far beyond the slice
(MENAFN- notsosubtle) Now open at Chef’s Society, City Centre Mirdif, Bonci’s first location in the Middle East brings the flavours of Italy to Dubai with its signature Roman-style pizza alongside a menu of freshly prepared pasta dishes, Italian mains, starters and desserts. Whether stopping by for a quick slice, settling in for a leisurely lunch or gathering around the table for dinner, Bonci is designed for an easy, relaxed Italian dining experience.
It all starts with the dough. Made using Bonci’s signature flour mix and fermented for 48 hours, the dough is light and airy on the inside, crisp on the outside and deeper in flavour.
The pizza selection at Bonci Dubai ranges from classic tomato- and white-based pizzas to varieties featuring eggplant and zucchini, onion, or potato bases, with highlights including Genovese Ragù and Potato & Parmigiano.
Then there is the signature pizza al taglio experience. Staying true to the Roman tradition of pizza by the cut, large rectangular pizzas line the counter, allowing guests to choose whichever catches their eye, decide how much they would like and watch as it is cut to size with scissors and weighed. It is a way of eating that encourages trying a little of everything, with several flavours easily making their way onto the same plate.
For those dining in, the experience goes beyond the pizza counter. Guests can also choose from a fixed selection of pizzas available in specific sizes, each freshly prepared to order and served at the table, offering a more traditional sit-down way to enjoy Bonci’s signature dough and toppings.
Beyond the pizza, there is plenty more to explore. Truffle Pasta brings something rich and indulgent to the table, alongside Mushroom Pasta, Chicken Cacciatore and Milanese-style cutlets, with starters, salads and desserts completing the menu. The variety makes Bonci as suited to a casual bite as it is to a family meal, a table of dishes shared between friends or a full Italian dinner.
Across the menu, the approach remains refreshingly simple: quality ingredients, careful preparation and Italian flavours allowed to speak for themselves. The live pizza station and pizza counter add to the experience, giving diners a front row view of the pizza making process throughout their visit.
In Dubai, the Bonci experience expands into a full Italian dine-in concept while carrying the pizza-making philosophy of celebrated Roman pizzaiolo Gabriele Bonci and bringing together the energy of a Roman pizza counter with the warmth and generosity of an Italian meal.
For Dubai diners, it is another reason to head to Mirdif, whether for a Roman slice straight from the counter, a comforting pasta dish at the table or a little bit of both.
Location: Chef’s Society, City Centre Mirdif, Dubai
It all starts with the dough. Made using Bonci’s signature flour mix and fermented for 48 hours, the dough is light and airy on the inside, crisp on the outside and deeper in flavour.
The pizza selection at Bonci Dubai ranges from classic tomato- and white-based pizzas to varieties featuring eggplant and zucchini, onion, or potato bases, with highlights including Genovese Ragù and Potato & Parmigiano.
Then there is the signature pizza al taglio experience. Staying true to the Roman tradition of pizza by the cut, large rectangular pizzas line the counter, allowing guests to choose whichever catches their eye, decide how much they would like and watch as it is cut to size with scissors and weighed. It is a way of eating that encourages trying a little of everything, with several flavours easily making their way onto the same plate.
For those dining in, the experience goes beyond the pizza counter. Guests can also choose from a fixed selection of pizzas available in specific sizes, each freshly prepared to order and served at the table, offering a more traditional sit-down way to enjoy Bonci’s signature dough and toppings.
Beyond the pizza, there is plenty more to explore. Truffle Pasta brings something rich and indulgent to the table, alongside Mushroom Pasta, Chicken Cacciatore and Milanese-style cutlets, with starters, salads and desserts completing the menu. The variety makes Bonci as suited to a casual bite as it is to a family meal, a table of dishes shared between friends or a full Italian dinner.
Across the menu, the approach remains refreshingly simple: quality ingredients, careful preparation and Italian flavours allowed to speak for themselves. The live pizza station and pizza counter add to the experience, giving diners a front row view of the pizza making process throughout their visit.
In Dubai, the Bonci experience expands into a full Italian dine-in concept while carrying the pizza-making philosophy of celebrated Roman pizzaiolo Gabriele Bonci and bringing together the energy of a Roman pizza counter with the warmth and generosity of an Italian meal.
For Dubai diners, it is another reason to head to Mirdif, whether for a Roman slice straight from the counter, a comforting pasta dish at the table or a little bit of both.
Location: Chef’s Society, City Centre Mirdif, Dubai
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