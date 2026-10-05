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HONOR OF KINGS SEPTEMBER UPDATE INTRODUCES NEW HEROES AND HONOR ROYALE GAMEPLAY
(MENAFN- Active DMC) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – October 5, 2026 - Today, Honor of Kings, the world’s most-played MOBA, returns with a new version update, bringing all five Flowborn Classes together for the first time, alongside one new Hero, Wang Wei. The update also introduces Honor Royale Beta, a brand-new mode featuring fast-paced, three-minute 2v2v2v2 battle royale matches. Stay tuned for more details!
New Hero and Flowborn classes
Honor of Kings is back with a new update, featuring one new Hero and two new Flowborn Classes!
●Flowborn (Assassin)
○Available for free from September 23
●Flowborn (Roamer)
○Available for free from September 23
●Wang Wei (Mid-lane Hero)
○Available from October 8
○Obtainable for 13,888 Gold or 588 Vouchers, with a first-week 50% discount on Vouchers only.
Enjoy a three-minute battle royale in Honor Royale Beta!
Starting from today, this update introduces Honor Royale Beta, a brand-new game mode where four teams of two face off and the last team standing claiming victory. With each match limited to three minutes this format is perfect for those players looking for a quick, frenetic and casual PvP experience.
●Drop in and fight. Players spawn with their teammate at one of the map's four corners and must eliminate the opposition to claim victory.
●Stay inside the Safe Zone. The battleground gradually shrinks toward the center over time. Step outside the Safe Zone and your Health will decrease.
●Fight to grow stronger. Monsters and chests appear across the map, and defeating them rewards Runes that instantly upgrade your character, restoring Health and Energy while boosting your stats.
●Never count a team out. Downed players drop two Runes and can respawn beside a surviving teammate after 10 seconds. A team is eliminated only when both members are defeated.
●Take down the Boss. At 90 seconds, the Boss appears at the center of the map. Defeat it to gain a shield and add a lightning effect to your attacks.
●Every match is different. Each round features unique random events, keeping the action fresh and unpredictable.
New summoner skill Flow State brings battlefield support
In this update, Honor of Kings introduces a new summoner skill “Flow State”. When activated, it instantly halves the cooldown of all skills and summons a Flowborn weapon tailored to the Hero’s primary role.
●Cooldown: 100 seconds.
●Support:
○Summons Flow Guqin.
○Heal the first allied hero and damage the first enemy in range, then returns to heal you for the same amount.
●Mage:
○Summons Flow Artifact.
○Deal sustained magic damage and slow the target by 30% for 2 seconds.
●Tank/Warrior:
○Summons Flow Shield.
○Deal physical damage and knock up nearby enemies for 0.5 seconds.
●Marksman:
○Summons Flow Crossbow.
○Deal physical damage three times, with the first hit knocking the target back.
●Assassin:
○Summons Flow Claws.
○Dashes to the target, dealing true damage equal to 16% of their missing HP, plus physical damage to enemies along the way.
New Ranking Systems Bring Fresh Challenges for Players
The Flow As One update will also introduce two new ranking systems, Path to Honor and Weekly Hero Challenge, giving ranked players more goals to pursue throughout the season.
Path to Honor
●Starting at Grandmaster tier (10-50 stars), players will unlock a new prestige reward for every 10 stars earned, creating a continuous set of goals across the upper ranks.
Weekly Hero Challenge
●Every week, three missions are randomly generated each week with varying difficulty.
●Complete them by using the assigned hero in ranked matches to earn bonus tier points alongside standard ranked rewards.
●High-difficulty missions require a win for rewards.
New Hero and Flowborn classes
Honor of Kings is back with a new update, featuring one new Hero and two new Flowborn Classes!
●Flowborn (Assassin)
○Available for free from September 23
●Flowborn (Roamer)
○Available for free from September 23
●Wang Wei (Mid-lane Hero)
○Available from October 8
○Obtainable for 13,888 Gold or 588 Vouchers, with a first-week 50% discount on Vouchers only.
Enjoy a three-minute battle royale in Honor Royale Beta!
Starting from today, this update introduces Honor Royale Beta, a brand-new game mode where four teams of two face off and the last team standing claiming victory. With each match limited to three minutes this format is perfect for those players looking for a quick, frenetic and casual PvP experience.
●Drop in and fight. Players spawn with their teammate at one of the map's four corners and must eliminate the opposition to claim victory.
●Stay inside the Safe Zone. The battleground gradually shrinks toward the center over time. Step outside the Safe Zone and your Health will decrease.
●Fight to grow stronger. Monsters and chests appear across the map, and defeating them rewards Runes that instantly upgrade your character, restoring Health and Energy while boosting your stats.
●Never count a team out. Downed players drop two Runes and can respawn beside a surviving teammate after 10 seconds. A team is eliminated only when both members are defeated.
●Take down the Boss. At 90 seconds, the Boss appears at the center of the map. Defeat it to gain a shield and add a lightning effect to your attacks.
●Every match is different. Each round features unique random events, keeping the action fresh and unpredictable.
New summoner skill Flow State brings battlefield support
In this update, Honor of Kings introduces a new summoner skill “Flow State”. When activated, it instantly halves the cooldown of all skills and summons a Flowborn weapon tailored to the Hero’s primary role.
●Cooldown: 100 seconds.
●Support:
○Summons Flow Guqin.
○Heal the first allied hero and damage the first enemy in range, then returns to heal you for the same amount.
●Mage:
○Summons Flow Artifact.
○Deal sustained magic damage and slow the target by 30% for 2 seconds.
●Tank/Warrior:
○Summons Flow Shield.
○Deal physical damage and knock up nearby enemies for 0.5 seconds.
●Marksman:
○Summons Flow Crossbow.
○Deal physical damage three times, with the first hit knocking the target back.
●Assassin:
○Summons Flow Claws.
○Dashes to the target, dealing true damage equal to 16% of their missing HP, plus physical damage to enemies along the way.
New Ranking Systems Bring Fresh Challenges for Players
The Flow As One update will also introduce two new ranking systems, Path to Honor and Weekly Hero Challenge, giving ranked players more goals to pursue throughout the season.
Path to Honor
●Starting at Grandmaster tier (10-50 stars), players will unlock a new prestige reward for every 10 stars earned, creating a continuous set of goals across the upper ranks.
Weekly Hero Challenge
●Every week, three missions are randomly generated each week with varying difficulty.
●Complete them by using the assigned hero in ranked matches to earn bonus tier points alongside standard ranked rewards.
●High-difficulty missions require a win for rewards.
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