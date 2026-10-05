403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Faraday Future Advances Strategic Transformation as FF EAI Robotics Moves Toward Standalone Nasdaq Platform
(MENAFN- 1) •Proposed transaction values FFAI’s robotics business at approximately $200 million; FF EAI Robotics Ecosystem Inc. now trades on Nasdaq under the ticker FFR; FF advances robotics commercialization, U.S. manufacturing and its broader Physical AI strategy
•Robotics commercialization advances: FF has established a portfolio of 24 robotics products across three forms, entered commercial delivery and reported an average gross margin of approximately 30.9% in Q2 2026 for its “Four-Core Full-Stack AI” robotics products.
•Physical AI ecosystem expansion: FF is advancing its broader Physical AI strategy across intelligent robotics, AI, industry applications and shared intelligent mobility, supported by its “Four-Core Full-Stack AI” ecosystem.
LOS ANGELES, October 05, 2026 — Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future,” “FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global Embodied AI (EAI) ecosystem company, today announced a series of strategic developments spanning its EAI robotics business, U.S. manufacturing initiatives and broader Physical AI strategy.
These developments include the proposed combination of FF’s EAI robotics business with Nasdaq-listed AIxCrypto Holdings, Inc., now renamed FF EAI Robotics Ecosystem Inc. (NASDAQ: FFR); continued commercialization of FF’s “Four-Core Full-Stack AI” robotics ecosystem; Phase Two of its “Built in USA” Acceleration Program; and FFAI’s planned evolution toward a Physical AI-focused investment, incubation and holding platform.
FFR and FFAI Advance Proposed Robotics Combination
On September 28, 2026, FFR and FFAI entered into a non-binding term sheet for FFR’s proposed all-stock acquisition of FFAI’s EAI robotics business and related assets at an estimated valuation of approximately $200 million.
Effective September 30, AIxCrypto Holdings changed its corporate name to FF EAI Robotics Ecosystem Inc. and its Nasdaq ticker symbol from AIXC to FFR.
If completed, FF EAI Robotics is expected to become a wholly owned subsidiary of FFR, establishing a dedicated public-market platform focused on robotics commercialization, scaled deployment and ecosystem development. FFAI is expected to retain control of FFR and consolidate it into its financial statements.
The proposed transaction remains subject to due diligence, negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, review and approval by the companies’ respective Special Committees and boards, where applicable, stockholder and other required approvals, and customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed.
Shares issued to FFAI in connection with the proposed transaction are expected to be subject to an 18-month lock-up. The transaction framework also contemplates a potential special stock dividend to eligible FFR stockholders, subject to the final transaction terms.
FF EAI Robotics Advances Commercialization
FF has developed a robotics portfolio comprising 24 products across three forms, five series and 11 models, with products having received FCC certification and entered commercial delivery.
As of the end of August 2026, cumulative EAI Device sales and shipments reached 552 units. Based on unaudited information, FF’s Four-Core Full-Stack AI robotics products achieved an average gross margin of approximately 30.9% in the second quarter of 2026, while cumulative robotics revenue reached approximately $1.52 million.
FF’s robotics ecosystem is built around four core capabilities: EAI Brain, EAI Developer Platform, EAI Data Factory and EAI Industry Applications. The Company is also advancing RoboShare, its robotics sharing and service model, together with industry-focused productivity solutions.
Preliminary projections prepared by FFAI management anticipate approximately $7.1 million in robotics revenue in 2026 and approximately $45.17 million in 2027, with positive operating cash flow targeted for the third quarter of 2028. Cumulative revenue for 2026–2030 is preliminarily projected at approximately $1.98 billion, with more than 130,000 EAI Devices projected over the period.
These projections were prepared by FFAI management on a standalone basis, have not been adopted as guidance by FFR and remain subject to significant assumptions, risks and uncertainties.
FF Advances Phase Two of Its “Built in USA” Program
FF is advancing Phase Two of its “Built in USA” Acceleration Program, including the rollout of its Next Futurist and Next Aegis robotics series and the continued development of U.S.-based supply-chain, compliance, certification and manufacturing capabilities.
The Company is targeting the start of operations at its U.S. robotics factory by the end of 2026, with the first new EAI robot from the U.S. production line targeted for the first quarter of 2027.
FF is also working with AIBOT on regulatory and compliance matters, including FCC, Information and Communications Technology and Services (ICTS), and National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)-related requirements.
In parallel, FF has opened its EAI Robotics “Made in USA” Industry Alliance to global technology, manufacturing, supply-chain, commercialization, research and capital partners.
FFAI Expands Its Physical AI Strategy
Alongside the proposed robotics transaction, FFAI plans to evolve toward a Physical AI-focused investment, incubation and holding company, supporting businesses and technologies across robotics, AI, mobility and related intelligent ecosystems.
Its automotive strategy is also expected to expand toward a lighter-asset shared intelligent mobility model, including participation in Robotaxi operations, commercialization of EAI intelligent-cabin capabilities for broader vehicle applications, and potential integration of FF vehicles into shared mobility networks.
Together, these initiatives are intended to advance FF’s evolution from individual intelligent products toward a broader Physical AI ecosystem spanning robotics, AI, real-world data, industry applications, advanced manufacturing and shared intelligent mobility.
•Robotics commercialization advances: FF has established a portfolio of 24 robotics products across three forms, entered commercial delivery and reported an average gross margin of approximately 30.9% in Q2 2026 for its “Four-Core Full-Stack AI” robotics products.
•Physical AI ecosystem expansion: FF is advancing its broader Physical AI strategy across intelligent robotics, AI, industry applications and shared intelligent mobility, supported by its “Four-Core Full-Stack AI” ecosystem.
LOS ANGELES, October 05, 2026 — Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future,” “FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global Embodied AI (EAI) ecosystem company, today announced a series of strategic developments spanning its EAI robotics business, U.S. manufacturing initiatives and broader Physical AI strategy.
These developments include the proposed combination of FF’s EAI robotics business with Nasdaq-listed AIxCrypto Holdings, Inc., now renamed FF EAI Robotics Ecosystem Inc. (NASDAQ: FFR); continued commercialization of FF’s “Four-Core Full-Stack AI” robotics ecosystem; Phase Two of its “Built in USA” Acceleration Program; and FFAI’s planned evolution toward a Physical AI-focused investment, incubation and holding platform.
FFR and FFAI Advance Proposed Robotics Combination
On September 28, 2026, FFR and FFAI entered into a non-binding term sheet for FFR’s proposed all-stock acquisition of FFAI’s EAI robotics business and related assets at an estimated valuation of approximately $200 million.
Effective September 30, AIxCrypto Holdings changed its corporate name to FF EAI Robotics Ecosystem Inc. and its Nasdaq ticker symbol from AIXC to FFR.
If completed, FF EAI Robotics is expected to become a wholly owned subsidiary of FFR, establishing a dedicated public-market platform focused on robotics commercialization, scaled deployment and ecosystem development. FFAI is expected to retain control of FFR and consolidate it into its financial statements.
The proposed transaction remains subject to due diligence, negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, review and approval by the companies’ respective Special Committees and boards, where applicable, stockholder and other required approvals, and customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed.
Shares issued to FFAI in connection with the proposed transaction are expected to be subject to an 18-month lock-up. The transaction framework also contemplates a potential special stock dividend to eligible FFR stockholders, subject to the final transaction terms.
FF EAI Robotics Advances Commercialization
FF has developed a robotics portfolio comprising 24 products across three forms, five series and 11 models, with products having received FCC certification and entered commercial delivery.
As of the end of August 2026, cumulative EAI Device sales and shipments reached 552 units. Based on unaudited information, FF’s Four-Core Full-Stack AI robotics products achieved an average gross margin of approximately 30.9% in the second quarter of 2026, while cumulative robotics revenue reached approximately $1.52 million.
FF’s robotics ecosystem is built around four core capabilities: EAI Brain, EAI Developer Platform, EAI Data Factory and EAI Industry Applications. The Company is also advancing RoboShare, its robotics sharing and service model, together with industry-focused productivity solutions.
Preliminary projections prepared by FFAI management anticipate approximately $7.1 million in robotics revenue in 2026 and approximately $45.17 million in 2027, with positive operating cash flow targeted for the third quarter of 2028. Cumulative revenue for 2026–2030 is preliminarily projected at approximately $1.98 billion, with more than 130,000 EAI Devices projected over the period.
These projections were prepared by FFAI management on a standalone basis, have not been adopted as guidance by FFR and remain subject to significant assumptions, risks and uncertainties.
FF Advances Phase Two of Its “Built in USA” Program
FF is advancing Phase Two of its “Built in USA” Acceleration Program, including the rollout of its Next Futurist and Next Aegis robotics series and the continued development of U.S.-based supply-chain, compliance, certification and manufacturing capabilities.
The Company is targeting the start of operations at its U.S. robotics factory by the end of 2026, with the first new EAI robot from the U.S. production line targeted for the first quarter of 2027.
FF is also working with AIBOT on regulatory and compliance matters, including FCC, Information and Communications Technology and Services (ICTS), and National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)-related requirements.
In parallel, FF has opened its EAI Robotics “Made in USA” Industry Alliance to global technology, manufacturing, supply-chain, commercialization, research and capital partners.
FFAI Expands Its Physical AI Strategy
Alongside the proposed robotics transaction, FFAI plans to evolve toward a Physical AI-focused investment, incubation and holding company, supporting businesses and technologies across robotics, AI, mobility and related intelligent ecosystems.
Its automotive strategy is also expected to expand toward a lighter-asset shared intelligent mobility model, including participation in Robotaxi operations, commercialization of EAI intelligent-cabin capabilities for broader vehicle applications, and potential integration of FF vehicles into shared mobility networks.
Together, these initiatives are intended to advance FF’s evolution from individual intelligent products toward a broader Physical AI ecosystem spanning robotics, AI, real-world data, industry applications, advanced manufacturing and shared intelligent mobility.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment