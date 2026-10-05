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Noise Expands Master Series with Launch of Master Buds Open with Sound by Bose Technology
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) India, 5th October, 2026: Noise, India’s premier connected lifestyle brand, today announced that its highly anticipated Master Buds Open with Sound by Bose Technology is officially available for pre-booking. Following its initial global launch at the prestigious IFA Berlin last month, this new release marks Noise’s strategic expansion into the rapidly accelerating open-ear audio market.
The launch marks Noise’s entry into the rapidly growing open-ear audio category and further strengthens its premium Master Series portfolio. With the introduction of Master Buds Open, Noise now offers a comprehensive range of premium personal audio experiences across in-ear, over-ear and open-ear formats.
Speaking on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise, said, “The Master Series has always been envisioned as our definitive expression of premium audio. Following the phenomenal response to our previous Master Buds, bringing an Open Wearable Stereo (OWS) device into the Master Series was the natural next step for us. Open-ear listening is an important emerging category globally, and with the Master Buds Open, we are ensuring that modern consumers do not have to choose between exceptional Sound by Bose technology and remaining aware of their surroundings.”
Sound by Bose Technology and Acoustic Excellence
Integrating Sound by Bose technology, the Master Buds Open pairs outstanding acoustic performance with a 10.8mm custom dynamic driver, delivering balanced audio. Furthermore, co-developed Dynamic EQ technology intelligently fine-tunes the sound for an immersive listening experience with 6 presets to choose from.
Ergonomic C-Bridge Design for All-Day Comfort
Tailored for contemporary routines, the earbuds feature a comfortable, ergonomic open-ear C-bridge design intended for all-day wear. This advanced construction lets users immerse themselves in high-quality sound while allowing their ear canals to breathe and seamlessly retaining a natural awareness of their environment. Designed for modern lifestyles, Master Buds Open is built for consumers seeking audio experiences that seamlessly blend entertainment, communication and awareness. Whether commuting through busy city streets, working from cafés, taking calls on the move or pursuing outdoor fitness activities, users can stay connected to their audio while remaining aware of the world around them.
Clear Voice Pickup with 4-Mic ENC DNN
Call clarity is powerfully maintained using a 4-Mic ENC DNN technology, which suppresses surrounding ambient noise so the user's voice stays crystal clear across calls and busy environments.
Intelligent Connectivity and Extended Battery
The Master Buds Open are built for seamless daily integration, featuring Bluetooth v5.4 and Dual Connectivity to enable instant audio switching between two paired devices, such as a laptop and a smartphone. Android users also benefit from Google Fast Pair for a quick, one-tap setup. Designed to keep up with demanding schedules, the earbuds deliver up to 28 hours of total playback time alongside fast-charging capabilities. For active and outdoor use, they are equipped with an IPX4 water-resistance rating to protect against sweat and light splashes.
Customizable Experience via Noise Audio App
Users can deeply customize their experience through the Noise Audio App, which grants access to touch gesture controls, personalized equalizer setting and presets with Sound by Bose. It also has Spatial Audio, and an integrated AI Voice Assistant (Chat AI) along with transcription.
Price and Availability
The Noise Master Buds Open will be available in two signature metallic finishes — Carbon and Mercury — with pre-sales going live from 1st Oct exclusively across gonoise.com. The product will officially launch on 23rd Oct on gonoise.com, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales, at an inaugural launch price of INR 7,999.
Pre-booking is now LIVE - exclusively on gonoise.com.
About Noise
Noise is India’s leading smartwatch and connected lifestyle brand. The brand prioritizes consumer centricity, design innovation, and product excellence to constantly reinvent and introduce future-forward innovations in audio, wearables, and the connected lifestyle ecosystem. As a homegrown brand, it is committed to creating an experience-led ecosystem through futuristic yet meaningful technology. With patents and a strong R&D focus, their innovation arm, Noise Labs, boasts many industry-first breakthroughs and houses some stellar technologies across categories.
Noise is leading the charge to foster the growth of the industry and the nation’s vision, by boosting the manufacturing efforts under the Make in India initiative, fostering a strong community of people who want to connect on health, lifestyle, and fitness on NoiseFit App, while helping businesses ensure their employee wellbeing through the Corporate Wellness Program.
The launch marks Noise’s entry into the rapidly growing open-ear audio category and further strengthens its premium Master Series portfolio. With the introduction of Master Buds Open, Noise now offers a comprehensive range of premium personal audio experiences across in-ear, over-ear and open-ear formats.
Speaking on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise, said, “The Master Series has always been envisioned as our definitive expression of premium audio. Following the phenomenal response to our previous Master Buds, bringing an Open Wearable Stereo (OWS) device into the Master Series was the natural next step for us. Open-ear listening is an important emerging category globally, and with the Master Buds Open, we are ensuring that modern consumers do not have to choose between exceptional Sound by Bose technology and remaining aware of their surroundings.”
Sound by Bose Technology and Acoustic Excellence
Integrating Sound by Bose technology, the Master Buds Open pairs outstanding acoustic performance with a 10.8mm custom dynamic driver, delivering balanced audio. Furthermore, co-developed Dynamic EQ technology intelligently fine-tunes the sound for an immersive listening experience with 6 presets to choose from.
Ergonomic C-Bridge Design for All-Day Comfort
Tailored for contemporary routines, the earbuds feature a comfortable, ergonomic open-ear C-bridge design intended for all-day wear. This advanced construction lets users immerse themselves in high-quality sound while allowing their ear canals to breathe and seamlessly retaining a natural awareness of their environment. Designed for modern lifestyles, Master Buds Open is built for consumers seeking audio experiences that seamlessly blend entertainment, communication and awareness. Whether commuting through busy city streets, working from cafés, taking calls on the move or pursuing outdoor fitness activities, users can stay connected to their audio while remaining aware of the world around them.
Clear Voice Pickup with 4-Mic ENC DNN
Call clarity is powerfully maintained using a 4-Mic ENC DNN technology, which suppresses surrounding ambient noise so the user's voice stays crystal clear across calls and busy environments.
Intelligent Connectivity and Extended Battery
The Master Buds Open are built for seamless daily integration, featuring Bluetooth v5.4 and Dual Connectivity to enable instant audio switching between two paired devices, such as a laptop and a smartphone. Android users also benefit from Google Fast Pair for a quick, one-tap setup. Designed to keep up with demanding schedules, the earbuds deliver up to 28 hours of total playback time alongside fast-charging capabilities. For active and outdoor use, they are equipped with an IPX4 water-resistance rating to protect against sweat and light splashes.
Customizable Experience via Noise Audio App
Users can deeply customize their experience through the Noise Audio App, which grants access to touch gesture controls, personalized equalizer setting and presets with Sound by Bose. It also has Spatial Audio, and an integrated AI Voice Assistant (Chat AI) along with transcription.
Price and Availability
The Noise Master Buds Open will be available in two signature metallic finishes — Carbon and Mercury — with pre-sales going live from 1st Oct exclusively across gonoise.com. The product will officially launch on 23rd Oct on gonoise.com, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales, at an inaugural launch price of INR 7,999.
Pre-booking is now LIVE - exclusively on gonoise.com.
About Noise
Noise is India’s leading smartwatch and connected lifestyle brand. The brand prioritizes consumer centricity, design innovation, and product excellence to constantly reinvent and introduce future-forward innovations in audio, wearables, and the connected lifestyle ecosystem. As a homegrown brand, it is committed to creating an experience-led ecosystem through futuristic yet meaningful technology. With patents and a strong R&D focus, their innovation arm, Noise Labs, boasts many industry-first breakthroughs and houses some stellar technologies across categories.
Noise is leading the charge to foster the growth of the industry and the nation’s vision, by boosting the manufacturing efforts under the Make in India initiative, fostering a strong community of people who want to connect on health, lifestyle, and fitness on NoiseFit App, while helping businesses ensure their employee wellbeing through the Corporate Wellness Program.
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