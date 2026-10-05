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E3 Electric.Ai Begins Production of E3 TRION at Hyderabad Facility; Deliveries to Commence in Batches from October 7
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Bengaluru, October 5, 2026: E3 Electric.Ai, the Bengaluru-based electric mobility startup, today announced the commencement of production of its intelligent electric scooter, the E3 TRION, at its Hyderabad manufacturing facility. Following an encouraging response to the product since its launch, customer deliveries will begin in batches from October 7, 2026, which also marks E3 Electric.AI’s second anniversary as a company.
The E3 TRION will be available in three variants, C1, C1X and C2, catering to three distinct consumer segments: youngsters, families and business users. The three variants will be delivered in planned phases and will be available in six colours: Nova Blue, Teal Blue, Graphite Grey, Misty Green, Solar Red and Luna White.
The E3 TRION has undergone an extensive development and validation programme focused on reliability, safety and durability across conditions representative of everyday Indian riding. The scooter has completed 550+ Design Validation Plan (DVP) tests, including chassis dynamometer power testing, range testing, brake-pressure sensor validation and more. It also underwent accelerated durability testing on a Cam Drum Test Rig with a 205 kg payload, along with water-wading tests at depths of 100 mm to 300 mm at varying speeds, heavy rainstorm and water-wash testing.
Additionally, the E3 TRION was tested on a 260-km mixed-terrain round trip from Bengaluru to Hogenakkal and back, covering mountain roads, sharp bends, gradients and rough surfaces. Together, these tests were designed to validate the scooter beyond controlled environments and demonstrate its readiness for Indian roads.
Speaking on the commencement of production, Sanjeev P., Founder & CEO, E3 Electric.Ai said, "This is a significant moment for everyone at E3, where engineering, testing and validation translate into a product that is ready to reach our customers. Our philosophy has been simple: build an intelligent, robust, electric scooter engineered for the real world. The rigorous validation programme, particularly our focus on durability across challenging conditions, has been central to that. With production now underway and deliveries beginning in batches from October 7, which also marks our second anniversary, we are proud to take the E3 TRION from the test track to the road and begin this journey with our first 100 customers."
The first 100 customers will form E3’s founding-owner community, marking the start of the E3 TRION’s journey on Indian roads. Each founding owner will receive a complimentary 8Y100K+ extended warranty for 8 years or 1 lakh kms, whichever is earlier, for the battery and key parts* in the scooter along with E3 Wingman - one years’ RSA, both worth INR. 6500/- for the 2.3 kWh battery in C1, and worth INR. 8500/- for the 3 kWh battery in C1x and C2.
With production now underway, E3 Electric.AI is moving into the next phase of its journey, bringing its approach to intelligent electric mobility from development and validation to customers across India.
*Terms & Conditions Apply
About E3 Electric.Ai
E3 Electric.Ai is a Bengaluru-based deep-tech electric mobility company building intelligent electric scooters with AI at their core, a modular future-ready architecture, and a human-centric approach to design. Driven by a purpose to enable clean, intelligent, and accessible mobility for all, the company is creating high-quality, intelligent electric scooters on a modular, future-ready platform that delivers a seamless ecosystem experience. Its two-wheelers are designed for the evolving mobility needs of family commuters that adopt technology to enjoy a superior riding and ownership experience.
E3's proprietary innovations span AI-enabled safety systems, predictive diagnostics, connected vehicle technologies, modular powertrain architecture, and battery intelligence. The company has been granted 14 essential tech patents & over 40 IPRs, reflecting its focus on deep technology and continuous innovation. Recognized among the NASSCOM Emerge 50 Awards 2025 winners, E3 Electric.Ai is committed to developing world-class mobility solutions engineered in India for global markets.
The E3 TRION will be available in three variants, C1, C1X and C2, catering to three distinct consumer segments: youngsters, families and business users. The three variants will be delivered in planned phases and will be available in six colours: Nova Blue, Teal Blue, Graphite Grey, Misty Green, Solar Red and Luna White.
The E3 TRION has undergone an extensive development and validation programme focused on reliability, safety and durability across conditions representative of everyday Indian riding. The scooter has completed 550+ Design Validation Plan (DVP) tests, including chassis dynamometer power testing, range testing, brake-pressure sensor validation and more. It also underwent accelerated durability testing on a Cam Drum Test Rig with a 205 kg payload, along with water-wading tests at depths of 100 mm to 300 mm at varying speeds, heavy rainstorm and water-wash testing.
Additionally, the E3 TRION was tested on a 260-km mixed-terrain round trip from Bengaluru to Hogenakkal and back, covering mountain roads, sharp bends, gradients and rough surfaces. Together, these tests were designed to validate the scooter beyond controlled environments and demonstrate its readiness for Indian roads.
Speaking on the commencement of production, Sanjeev P., Founder & CEO, E3 Electric.Ai said, "This is a significant moment for everyone at E3, where engineering, testing and validation translate into a product that is ready to reach our customers. Our philosophy has been simple: build an intelligent, robust, electric scooter engineered for the real world. The rigorous validation programme, particularly our focus on durability across challenging conditions, has been central to that. With production now underway and deliveries beginning in batches from October 7, which also marks our second anniversary, we are proud to take the E3 TRION from the test track to the road and begin this journey with our first 100 customers."
The first 100 customers will form E3’s founding-owner community, marking the start of the E3 TRION’s journey on Indian roads. Each founding owner will receive a complimentary 8Y100K+ extended warranty for 8 years or 1 lakh kms, whichever is earlier, for the battery and key parts* in the scooter along with E3 Wingman - one years’ RSA, both worth INR. 6500/- for the 2.3 kWh battery in C1, and worth INR. 8500/- for the 3 kWh battery in C1x and C2.
With production now underway, E3 Electric.AI is moving into the next phase of its journey, bringing its approach to intelligent electric mobility from development and validation to customers across India.
*Terms & Conditions Apply
About E3 Electric.Ai
E3 Electric.Ai is a Bengaluru-based deep-tech electric mobility company building intelligent electric scooters with AI at their core, a modular future-ready architecture, and a human-centric approach to design. Driven by a purpose to enable clean, intelligent, and accessible mobility for all, the company is creating high-quality, intelligent electric scooters on a modular, future-ready platform that delivers a seamless ecosystem experience. Its two-wheelers are designed for the evolving mobility needs of family commuters that adopt technology to enjoy a superior riding and ownership experience.
E3's proprietary innovations span AI-enabled safety systems, predictive diagnostics, connected vehicle technologies, modular powertrain architecture, and battery intelligence. The company has been granted 14 essential tech patents & over 40 IPRs, reflecting its focus on deep technology and continuous innovation. Recognized among the NASSCOM Emerge 50 Awards 2025 winners, E3 Electric.Ai is committed to developing world-class mobility solutions engineered in India for global markets.
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