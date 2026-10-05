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Tickmill Accelerates MENA Expansion with Strategic Product Launches, Regional Office and Forward-Looking Growth Strategy
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) 5th October 2026
Tickmill, a leading global multi-asset broker, today announced a significant acceleration of its scaling strategy across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, driven by strategic product launches, talent acquisitions, and the upcoming opening of a new regional office. The announcement reflects the broker's commitment to deepening its presence in one of the world's fastest-growing financial markets.
Tickmill has made substantial progress on its 2026 product roadmap, with major launches strengthening its multi-asset offering. Most recently, on 16th September 2026, Tickmill introduced CFD trading directly within its mobile app, creating a seamless experience for clients who can now trade, fund, and manage their accounts from a single platform. This is an important stepping stone in Tickmill's growth, with additional products and services planned for the near future, signalling continued growth through 2026 and into 2027.
Strategic Regional Boost and Talent Acquisition
To support its product innovation strategy, Tickmill has strengthened its regional presence by opening offices in Kuwait and Oman, with further expansion planned in the near term, positioning itself as one of the most trusted brokers in the MENA financial industry. As part of its growth strategy, Tickmill has appointed Ranim Turfa as Head of Research & Market Analysis, bringing her experience in forex and Gulf stock markets to strengthen market analysis capabilities and regional thought leadership.
"These developments reaffirm our long-term commitment to the Middle East and our mission to provide investors with a transparent, secure, and empowering trading environment," said Joseph Dahrieh, Managing Director - MENA at Tickmill. "Our product roadmap reflects our commitment to delivering genuine innovation that simplifies the trading experience. The launch of app-based CFDs and the extension of multi-asset access in 2026 demonstrate our investment in platform capabilities that matter to traders. With additional products in development, we're positioning Tickmill for accelerated growth not just in MENA, but globally.
Regulatory Progress and Future Growth
The broker's regional diversification is supported by its multi-jurisdictional regulatory framework. Tickmill UK Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and operates a DIFC Representative Office regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority, enabling it to showcase its offering across the MENA region.
The company is positioning itself for further regulatory enhancement in the region, with expectations to announce a new license that will enable deeper market penetration and expanded service offerings across MENA.
Tickmill, a leading global multi-asset broker, today announced a significant acceleration of its scaling strategy across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, driven by strategic product launches, talent acquisitions, and the upcoming opening of a new regional office. The announcement reflects the broker's commitment to deepening its presence in one of the world's fastest-growing financial markets.
Tickmill has made substantial progress on its 2026 product roadmap, with major launches strengthening its multi-asset offering. Most recently, on 16th September 2026, Tickmill introduced CFD trading directly within its mobile app, creating a seamless experience for clients who can now trade, fund, and manage their accounts from a single platform. This is an important stepping stone in Tickmill's growth, with additional products and services planned for the near future, signalling continued growth through 2026 and into 2027.
Strategic Regional Boost and Talent Acquisition
To support its product innovation strategy, Tickmill has strengthened its regional presence by opening offices in Kuwait and Oman, with further expansion planned in the near term, positioning itself as one of the most trusted brokers in the MENA financial industry. As part of its growth strategy, Tickmill has appointed Ranim Turfa as Head of Research & Market Analysis, bringing her experience in forex and Gulf stock markets to strengthen market analysis capabilities and regional thought leadership.
"These developments reaffirm our long-term commitment to the Middle East and our mission to provide investors with a transparent, secure, and empowering trading environment," said Joseph Dahrieh, Managing Director - MENA at Tickmill. "Our product roadmap reflects our commitment to delivering genuine innovation that simplifies the trading experience. The launch of app-based CFDs and the extension of multi-asset access in 2026 demonstrate our investment in platform capabilities that matter to traders. With additional products in development, we're positioning Tickmill for accelerated growth not just in MENA, but globally.
Regulatory Progress and Future Growth
The broker's regional diversification is supported by its multi-jurisdictional regulatory framework. Tickmill UK Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and operates a DIFC Representative Office regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority, enabling it to showcase its offering across the MENA region.
The company is positioning itself for further regulatory enhancement in the region, with expectations to announce a new license that will enable deeper market penetration and expanded service offerings across MENA.
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