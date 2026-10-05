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Contrivian Launches Government Solutions Division to Deliver Secure, Mission-Critical Connectivity for US Federal Agencies
(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) The new division addresses distinct connectivity, security, post-quantum and procurement requirements of federal organizations
SAN FRANCISCO, CA –September. 29, 2026 – Contrivian, a technology company providing intelligent mission-critical connectivity, has launched Contrivian Government Solutions, a dedicated division focused on delivering secure, mission-critical connectivity for US federal agencies and defense organizations. The division has been established in response to growing interest from defense and other federal customers following the launch of Contrivian Constellation, its multi-constellation LEO solution.
The new division addresses the distinct requirements of federal and defense customers, including different service models, procurement requirements and heightened security considerations. While Contrivian already supports state and local government organizations across emergency response communications, federal customers require a different approach, particularly in defense-related environments. This includes post-quantum-ready encryption over active-active satellite and terrestrial networks, designed for distributed operations in denied, degraded and disrupted environments.
Contrivian Government Solutions provides federal customers with access to the company’s multi-network connectivity capabilities alongside government-specific service models and support. The division is initially focused on the US federal market, with particular emphasis on defense-related requirements.
“Federal customers operate in environments where connectivity cannot be allowed to become a point of failure,” said Grant Kirkwood, Founder and CEO of Contrivian. “The network has to identify degradation, move traffic and maintain critical communications before users or applications are affected. Government Solutions gives us a dedicated platform to address the connectivity and security requirements of federal and defense customers.”
Federal agencies are operating across increasingly complex connectivity environments, with fiber, broadband, LTE/5G and LEO satellite all playing a role in maintaining communications across fixed, remote and mobile operations. At the same time, growing cybersecurity concerns and geopolitical uncertainty are increasing the importance of how these networks are designed, secured and managed.
“Federal and defense environments create technical requirements that go well beyond conventional enterprise connectivity,” said Brian Hedges, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships at Contrivian. “We’re working closely with customers to understand those requirements and bring together the capabilities needed to address them. Government Solutions enables us to collaborate directly with federal and defense organizations on architectures that can maintain critical communications when individual networks, paths or infrastructure are degraded or unavailable.”
Contrivian Government Solutions brings together these connectivity capabilities with a focus on the security and operational requirements of federal customers. The division is also developing additional cybersecurity capabilities specifically for government and defense environments, including patent-pending technologies addressing emerging post-quantum security requirements.
Contrivian Government Services is now available at
SAN FRANCISCO, CA –September. 29, 2026 – Contrivian, a technology company providing intelligent mission-critical connectivity, has launched Contrivian Government Solutions, a dedicated division focused on delivering secure, mission-critical connectivity for US federal agencies and defense organizations. The division has been established in response to growing interest from defense and other federal customers following the launch of Contrivian Constellation, its multi-constellation LEO solution.
The new division addresses the distinct requirements of federal and defense customers, including different service models, procurement requirements and heightened security considerations. While Contrivian already supports state and local government organizations across emergency response communications, federal customers require a different approach, particularly in defense-related environments. This includes post-quantum-ready encryption over active-active satellite and terrestrial networks, designed for distributed operations in denied, degraded and disrupted environments.
Contrivian Government Solutions provides federal customers with access to the company’s multi-network connectivity capabilities alongside government-specific service models and support. The division is initially focused on the US federal market, with particular emphasis on defense-related requirements.
“Federal customers operate in environments where connectivity cannot be allowed to become a point of failure,” said Grant Kirkwood, Founder and CEO of Contrivian. “The network has to identify degradation, move traffic and maintain critical communications before users or applications are affected. Government Solutions gives us a dedicated platform to address the connectivity and security requirements of federal and defense customers.”
Federal agencies are operating across increasingly complex connectivity environments, with fiber, broadband, LTE/5G and LEO satellite all playing a role in maintaining communications across fixed, remote and mobile operations. At the same time, growing cybersecurity concerns and geopolitical uncertainty are increasing the importance of how these networks are designed, secured and managed.
“Federal and defense environments create technical requirements that go well beyond conventional enterprise connectivity,” said Brian Hedges, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships at Contrivian. “We’re working closely with customers to understand those requirements and bring together the capabilities needed to address them. Government Solutions enables us to collaborate directly with federal and defense organizations on architectures that can maintain critical communications when individual networks, paths or infrastructure are degraded or unavailable.”
Contrivian Government Solutions brings together these connectivity capabilities with a focus on the security and operational requirements of federal customers. The division is also developing additional cybersecurity capabilities specifically for government and defense environments, including patent-pending technologies addressing emerging post-quantum security requirements.
Contrivian Government Services is now available at
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