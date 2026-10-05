403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
DFWAC Explores Cooperation and Knowledge Exchange with High-Level British Delegation
(MENAFN- DFWAC) Dubai, United Arab Emirates –5 October 2026:
The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) explored prospects for institutional cooperation and knowledge exchange in the fields of care and rehabilitation with Her Excellency Alex Davies-Jones MP, Minister for Victims, Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) and International Justice, during an official visit to the Foundation. The visit reflected a shared commitment to advancing specialized services for women and children and strengthening their positive impact on clients’ lives.
The visit took place ahead of the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom, providing an opportunity for dialogue on shared priorities and for the delegation to learn more about DFWAC’s experience and its approach to providing care, support and rehabilitation services.
Her Excellency was received by Her Excellency Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, in the presence of Dr. Ghanima Al Bahri, Director of Care and Rehabilitation, and a number of DFWAC employees.
The Minister was accompanied by Her Excellency Geraldine McCafferty, His Majesty’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates; Sarah Ricketts, Head of Office and Private Secretary for Minister Davies-Jones; and Jenny Pickrell, Deputy Director, International Justice Policy, Ministry of Justice, alongside a British delegation comprising a number of officials and diplomats.
During the visit, the delegation attended a comprehensive presentation on the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, its integrated operational framework, case intake and management mechanisms, and the care and rehabilitation services provided to Clients. The presentation also highlighted a range of innovative programs and approaches, including animal-assisted therapy and art therapy.
The delegation was also briefed on DFWAC’s education and awareness efforts and its community initiatives and campaigns targeting families, women and children, which contribute to raising awareness, strengthening prevention, and supporting family stability and cohesion.
Her Excellency Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri said: “UAE–UK relations are built on a longstanding foundation of trust and cooperation, and their value continues to grow through the opportunities they create for joint action in sectors that make a meaningful difference in people’s lives. This visit provides an opportunity to deepen institutional dialogue in an area we consider fundamental to family stability and social cohesion, guided by our belief that the quality of care and the effectiveness of support are key pillars in building a safer and more prosperous future.”
She added: “Throughout its journey, the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children has developed institutional expertise that combines specialized knowledge, integrated services and a profound sense of humanitarian responsibility. We have established an approach that places the dignity and needs of our clients at the heart of every decision and program. Building on this foundation, we pursue international partnerships through which we exchange knowledge and contribute our expertise to advancing care and rehabilitation practices. For us, the true measure of success is sustainable impact: enabling a woman to regain her ability to make choices and rebuild her life and ensuring that every child receives the care that provides stability, confidence and opportunities to grow.”
Ends
The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) explored prospects for institutional cooperation and knowledge exchange in the fields of care and rehabilitation with Her Excellency Alex Davies-Jones MP, Minister for Victims, Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) and International Justice, during an official visit to the Foundation. The visit reflected a shared commitment to advancing specialized services for women and children and strengthening their positive impact on clients’ lives.
The visit took place ahead of the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom, providing an opportunity for dialogue on shared priorities and for the delegation to learn more about DFWAC’s experience and its approach to providing care, support and rehabilitation services.
Her Excellency was received by Her Excellency Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, in the presence of Dr. Ghanima Al Bahri, Director of Care and Rehabilitation, and a number of DFWAC employees.
The Minister was accompanied by Her Excellency Geraldine McCafferty, His Majesty’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates; Sarah Ricketts, Head of Office and Private Secretary for Minister Davies-Jones; and Jenny Pickrell, Deputy Director, International Justice Policy, Ministry of Justice, alongside a British delegation comprising a number of officials and diplomats.
During the visit, the delegation attended a comprehensive presentation on the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, its integrated operational framework, case intake and management mechanisms, and the care and rehabilitation services provided to Clients. The presentation also highlighted a range of innovative programs and approaches, including animal-assisted therapy and art therapy.
The delegation was also briefed on DFWAC’s education and awareness efforts and its community initiatives and campaigns targeting families, women and children, which contribute to raising awareness, strengthening prevention, and supporting family stability and cohesion.
Her Excellency Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri said: “UAE–UK relations are built on a longstanding foundation of trust and cooperation, and their value continues to grow through the opportunities they create for joint action in sectors that make a meaningful difference in people’s lives. This visit provides an opportunity to deepen institutional dialogue in an area we consider fundamental to family stability and social cohesion, guided by our belief that the quality of care and the effectiveness of support are key pillars in building a safer and more prosperous future.”
She added: “Throughout its journey, the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children has developed institutional expertise that combines specialized knowledge, integrated services and a profound sense of humanitarian responsibility. We have established an approach that places the dignity and needs of our clients at the heart of every decision and program. Building on this foundation, we pursue international partnerships through which we exchange knowledge and contribute our expertise to advancing care and rehabilitation practices. For us, the true measure of success is sustainable impact: enabling a woman to regain her ability to make choices and rebuild her life and ensuring that every child receives the care that provides stability, confidence and opportunities to grow.”
Ends
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment