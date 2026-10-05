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Tripura Launches Seva First Innovation Challenge 2026, Mukhyamantri Yuba Yogayog Yojana and Digi-SAPNE 3.0 to Accelerate Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Digital Empowerment
(MENAFN- dentsu) Agartala, 5th October 2026
The renovated and developed Matangini Pritilata Sabhagriha at Women’s College, Agartala has been formally opened by Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha, Hon'ble Chief Minister, Tripura as part of the programme, providing an improved and modern facility for academic, cultural and institutional activities. The development of the Sabhagriha reflects the Government’s commitment to strengthening educational infrastructure and creating better facilities for students and the wider academic community.
Marking another significant milestone in Tripura's journey towards becoming a leading hub for innovation, entrepreneurship and digital empowerment, the Directorate of Information Technology (DIT), Government of Tripura, today organised a launch programme at Women's College, Agartala. The programme witnessed the launch of the Tripura Seva First Innovation Challenge 2026, the Mukhyamantri Yuba Yogayog Yojana (Academic Year 2025-26) and the inauguration of DigiSAPNE 3.0 (Startup Acceleration Program for North East) by Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha, Hon'ble Chief Minister, Tripura, reinforcing the Government's commitment towards fostering innovation, empowering youth and strengthening the State's startup ecosystem.
The programme reflects the vision of Shri Narendra Modi, Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, who has consistently emphasized innovation, entrepreneurship, digital empowerment and youth-led development as key pillars for achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047. Guided by this vision, the Government of Tripura is creating a robust ecosystem through progressive policies, digital infrastructure, startup support mechanisms and strategic partnerships to empower youth, promote innovation and drive inclusive economic growth.
The programme was graced by Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tripura, in the presence of Shri Pranajit Singha Roy, Hon'ble Minister for Information Technology, Finance, Planning & Coordination, Government of Tripura, Shri Kishor Barman, Hon'ble Minister for Higher Education, Government of Tripura , Shri Kiran Gitte, IAS, Secretary to the Hon'ble Chief Minister, Information & Cultural Affairs, Government of Tripura, Dr. P. K. Goyal, IAS, Secretary, Information Technology & Finance, Government of Tripura, Shri Jeya Ragul Geshan B., IFS, Director, Information Technology, Government of Tripura, Shri Rajeshwar Singh Jenwar, Director & Head of Software Industry Promotion Division, MeitY, Government of India and Dr. Gopalakrishna Prabhu, Vice Chancellor, Sikkim Manipal University, along with senior Government officials, startup founders, innovators, representatives of academic institutions, ecosystem stakeholders and students from across the State.
Addressing the gathering, Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha, Hon'ble Chief Minister, Tripura reiterated the Government's commitment towards building an innovation-driven, digitally empowered and futureready Tripura. He emphasized the importance of fostering entrepreneurship, promoting technology adoption and empowering youth to become innovators and job creators.
During the programme, the Hon'ble Chief Minister formally launched the Tripura Seva First Innovation Challenge 2026 and Mukhyamantri Yuba Yogayog Yojana (Academic Year 2025-26) and inaugurated Digi-SAPNE 3.0, reaffirming the Government's commitment towards strengthening innovation, entrepreneurship and digital inclusion across the State.
The Tripura Seva First Innovation Challenge 2026, being organised under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, seeks to encourage students, innovators, researchers and startups to develop innovative solutions for governance and public service delivery challenges. The initiative is expected to create a strong pipeline of ideas that can contribute towards improving citizen-centric services and developmental outcomes across the State.
The programme also witnessed the launch of the Mukhyamantri Yuba Yogayog Yojana (MYYY) for Academic Year 2025-26, reaffirming the Government's commitment towards digital inclusion and youth empowerment. Since its inception in Academic Year 2019-20, the scheme has benefited more than 63,000 students, with an outlay exceeding ₹31.62 crore. The initiative has played a pivotal role in bridging the digital divide by enabling access to smartphones and digital platforms, thereby supporting education, skill development and digital learning opportunities for students across the State.
Another key highlight of the event was the inauguration of the third edition of Digi-SAPNE (Digital Startup Accelerator Program for North East), a flagship startup acceleration programme implemented by AIC-SMUTBI in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India. As the third edition of the programme, Digi-SAPNE continues to support technology-driven startups across the North Eastern Region through structured mentorship, business acceleration, investor connect and ecosystem support.
The launch of Digi-SAPNE 3.0 from Tripura reflects the growing momentum of the State's innovation and startup ecosystem. Supported by the Sector Agnostic Tripura Start-Up Policy 2024, ongoing efforts to promote innovation and entrepreneurship, and strategic collaborations with national ecosystem partners, Tripura is steadily emerging as a promising destination for startup-led growth in the North Eastern Region. Initiatives such as Digi-SAPNE complement these efforts by providing startups with access to mentorship, business acceleration, industry networks and market opportunities, thereby fostering innovation and promoting entrepreneurship-driven economic development.
The participation of startups from Tripura in initiatives such as Digi-SAPNE reflects the growing strength of the State's innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem and the increasing ability of local startups to leverage national and regional growth opportunities. Notably, three startups from Tripura - Cubo Bots, Acuvea Healthcare Technologies and HN Technovations LLP - were selected under previous editions of Digi-SAPNE, showcasing the entrepreneurial talent and innovation potential emerging from the State.
During the programme, the eight startups selected under Digi-SAPNE 2.0 were felicitated and recognised for their achievements, highlighting the impact of the initiative in nurturing promising technology-driven ventures across the North Eastern Region.
The State has witnessed significant progress in startup ecosystem development over the past year, reflected in the growing participation of innovators and entrepreneurs, expansion of mentoring and incubation support mechanisms, and stronger engagement with national innovation and entrepreneurship networks. These developments are contributing towards positioning Tripura as an emerging destination for innovation and entrepreneurship in the North Eastern Region.
Emphasizing the importance of nurturing innovation, creativity and entrepreneurial thinking among students, Shri Kishor Barman, Hon'ble Minister for Higher Education, Panchayat, General Administration (Political), Government of Tripura, highlighted that initiatives such as the Tripura Seva First Innovation Challenge 2026 and the Mukhyamantri Yuba Yogayog Yojana are creating new opportunities for students to engage with technology, innovation and entrepreneurship. He noted that educational institutions have a critical role in developing future innovators and job creators and welcomed efforts to expand innovation and entrepreneurship activities across higher educational institutions in the State.
Highlighting the progress achieved under the Sector Agnostic Tripura Start-Up Policy 2024, Dr. P. K. Goyal, IAS, Secretary, Information Technology & Finance, Government of Tripura, noted that the Government has been actively supporting startups through policy incentives, startup recognition, mentoring, incubation support, market access initiatives and ecosystem partnerships. He stated that the encouraging response received from entrepreneurs reflects the growing confidence in Tripura's evolving startup ecosystem and the effectiveness of the State's efforts to promote innovation and entrepreneurship.
The renovated and developed Matangini Pritilata Sabhagriha at Women’s College, Agartala has been formally opened by Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha, Hon'ble Chief Minister, Tripura as part of the programme, providing an improved and modern facility for academic, cultural and institutional activities. The development of the Sabhagriha reflects the Government’s commitment to strengthening educational infrastructure and creating better facilities for students and the wider academic community.
Marking another significant milestone in Tripura's journey towards becoming a leading hub for innovation, entrepreneurship and digital empowerment, the Directorate of Information Technology (DIT), Government of Tripura, today organised a launch programme at Women's College, Agartala. The programme witnessed the launch of the Tripura Seva First Innovation Challenge 2026, the Mukhyamantri Yuba Yogayog Yojana (Academic Year 2025-26) and the inauguration of DigiSAPNE 3.0 (Startup Acceleration Program for North East) by Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha, Hon'ble Chief Minister, Tripura, reinforcing the Government's commitment towards fostering innovation, empowering youth and strengthening the State's startup ecosystem.
The programme reflects the vision of Shri Narendra Modi, Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, who has consistently emphasized innovation, entrepreneurship, digital empowerment and youth-led development as key pillars for achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047. Guided by this vision, the Government of Tripura is creating a robust ecosystem through progressive policies, digital infrastructure, startup support mechanisms and strategic partnerships to empower youth, promote innovation and drive inclusive economic growth.
The programme was graced by Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tripura, in the presence of Shri Pranajit Singha Roy, Hon'ble Minister for Information Technology, Finance, Planning & Coordination, Government of Tripura, Shri Kishor Barman, Hon'ble Minister for Higher Education, Government of Tripura , Shri Kiran Gitte, IAS, Secretary to the Hon'ble Chief Minister, Information & Cultural Affairs, Government of Tripura, Dr. P. K. Goyal, IAS, Secretary, Information Technology & Finance, Government of Tripura, Shri Jeya Ragul Geshan B., IFS, Director, Information Technology, Government of Tripura, Shri Rajeshwar Singh Jenwar, Director & Head of Software Industry Promotion Division, MeitY, Government of India and Dr. Gopalakrishna Prabhu, Vice Chancellor, Sikkim Manipal University, along with senior Government officials, startup founders, innovators, representatives of academic institutions, ecosystem stakeholders and students from across the State.
Addressing the gathering, Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha, Hon'ble Chief Minister, Tripura reiterated the Government's commitment towards building an innovation-driven, digitally empowered and futureready Tripura. He emphasized the importance of fostering entrepreneurship, promoting technology adoption and empowering youth to become innovators and job creators.
During the programme, the Hon'ble Chief Minister formally launched the Tripura Seva First Innovation Challenge 2026 and Mukhyamantri Yuba Yogayog Yojana (Academic Year 2025-26) and inaugurated Digi-SAPNE 3.0, reaffirming the Government's commitment towards strengthening innovation, entrepreneurship and digital inclusion across the State.
The Tripura Seva First Innovation Challenge 2026, being organised under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, seeks to encourage students, innovators, researchers and startups to develop innovative solutions for governance and public service delivery challenges. The initiative is expected to create a strong pipeline of ideas that can contribute towards improving citizen-centric services and developmental outcomes across the State.
The programme also witnessed the launch of the Mukhyamantri Yuba Yogayog Yojana (MYYY) for Academic Year 2025-26, reaffirming the Government's commitment towards digital inclusion and youth empowerment. Since its inception in Academic Year 2019-20, the scheme has benefited more than 63,000 students, with an outlay exceeding ₹31.62 crore. The initiative has played a pivotal role in bridging the digital divide by enabling access to smartphones and digital platforms, thereby supporting education, skill development and digital learning opportunities for students across the State.
Another key highlight of the event was the inauguration of the third edition of Digi-SAPNE (Digital Startup Accelerator Program for North East), a flagship startup acceleration programme implemented by AIC-SMUTBI in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India. As the third edition of the programme, Digi-SAPNE continues to support technology-driven startups across the North Eastern Region through structured mentorship, business acceleration, investor connect and ecosystem support.
The launch of Digi-SAPNE 3.0 from Tripura reflects the growing momentum of the State's innovation and startup ecosystem. Supported by the Sector Agnostic Tripura Start-Up Policy 2024, ongoing efforts to promote innovation and entrepreneurship, and strategic collaborations with national ecosystem partners, Tripura is steadily emerging as a promising destination for startup-led growth in the North Eastern Region. Initiatives such as Digi-SAPNE complement these efforts by providing startups with access to mentorship, business acceleration, industry networks and market opportunities, thereby fostering innovation and promoting entrepreneurship-driven economic development.
The participation of startups from Tripura in initiatives such as Digi-SAPNE reflects the growing strength of the State's innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem and the increasing ability of local startups to leverage national and regional growth opportunities. Notably, three startups from Tripura - Cubo Bots, Acuvea Healthcare Technologies and HN Technovations LLP - were selected under previous editions of Digi-SAPNE, showcasing the entrepreneurial talent and innovation potential emerging from the State.
During the programme, the eight startups selected under Digi-SAPNE 2.0 were felicitated and recognised for their achievements, highlighting the impact of the initiative in nurturing promising technology-driven ventures across the North Eastern Region.
The State has witnessed significant progress in startup ecosystem development over the past year, reflected in the growing participation of innovators and entrepreneurs, expansion of mentoring and incubation support mechanisms, and stronger engagement with national innovation and entrepreneurship networks. These developments are contributing towards positioning Tripura as an emerging destination for innovation and entrepreneurship in the North Eastern Region.
Emphasizing the importance of nurturing innovation, creativity and entrepreneurial thinking among students, Shri Kishor Barman, Hon'ble Minister for Higher Education, Panchayat, General Administration (Political), Government of Tripura, highlighted that initiatives such as the Tripura Seva First Innovation Challenge 2026 and the Mukhyamantri Yuba Yogayog Yojana are creating new opportunities for students to engage with technology, innovation and entrepreneurship. He noted that educational institutions have a critical role in developing future innovators and job creators and welcomed efforts to expand innovation and entrepreneurship activities across higher educational institutions in the State.
Highlighting the progress achieved under the Sector Agnostic Tripura Start-Up Policy 2024, Dr. P. K. Goyal, IAS, Secretary, Information Technology & Finance, Government of Tripura, noted that the Government has been actively supporting startups through policy incentives, startup recognition, mentoring, incubation support, market access initiatives and ecosystem partnerships. He stated that the encouraging response received from entrepreneurs reflects the growing confidence in Tripura's evolving startup ecosystem and the effectiveness of the State's efforts to promote innovation and entrepreneurship.
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