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Euros 17-month low amid political dram‘, could ‘drag on’for months’
(MENAFN- Cision) October 5 2026
French and Spanish politics is dragging the euro lower and investors holding the single currency could be facing a long, painful winter, warns the CEO of deVere Group’ one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organisations.
The comments from Nigel Green come as the euro fell to $1.1161 on Monday, its weakest level since May 2025, after four straight weekly losses driven by a rout in French government debt.
He comments: “Markets have decide’ France is the euroz’ne’s weak link and they’re makin’ the euro ’ay for it. I don’t think we’ve seen the bottom yet, because nothing in French politics is going to calm down between now and the election.
“For investors holding eu”os, this could drag on for months.”
The selling has been building since the summer. Yields on 10 year French government bonds have climbed 1.2 percentage points since the end of June to 4.9%, and the gap over German debt is the widest in more than a decade.
Public debt is around 119% of GDP, and Paris has failed to get its deficit back within 5% of output.
French and Spanish politics is dragging the euro lower and investors holding the single currency could be facing a long, painful winter, warns the CEO of deVere Group’ one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organisations.
The comments from Nigel Green come as the euro fell to $1.1161 on Monday, its weakest level since May 2025, after four straight weekly losses driven by a rout in French government debt.
He comments: “Markets have decide’ France is the euroz’ne’s weak link and they’re makin’ the euro ’ay for it. I don’t think we’ve seen the bottom yet, because nothing in French politics is going to calm down between now and the election.
“For investors holding eu”os, this could drag on for months.”
The selling has been building since the summer. Yields on 10 year French government bonds have climbed 1.2 percentage points since the end of June to 4.9%, and the gap over German debt is the widest in more than a decade.
Public debt is around 119% of GDP, and Paris has failed to get its deficit back within 5% of output.
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