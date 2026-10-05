403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AW Rostamani Group unveils refreshed identity for AWR Properties to drive next phase of purposeful real estate growth
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) DUBAI, UAE – October 05, 2026 - AW Rostamani Group (AWR Group) today unveiled a refreshed brand identity for its real estate arm AWR Properties, marking a new chapter focused on purposeful growth, signalling the next phase in the evolution of one of the UAE's longest-established real estate owners and operators.
Managing a portfolio spanning more than 6 million square feet across residential, commercial and hospitality assets, AWR Properties has expanded its portfolio by 20% in the last two years while continuing to strengthen its reputation for customer-centric property management, operational excellence and long-term asset stewardship.
The refreshed identity reflects the continued evolution of AWR Properties into a more technology-enabled, customer-focused real estate business, aligned with AWR Group's purpose to Embrace Generation Next and its commitment to creating sustainable value across generations.
Central to this strategy is a long-term ownership approach focused on enhancing existing assets alongside portfolio growth. Backed by the strength and legacy of AW Rostamani Group, AWR Properties takes a long-view approach to real estate, continually investing in its portfolio, customer experience and operational excellence. Today, the company manages more than 6 million square feet of residential, commercial and hospitality assets, serving over 3,700 customers across the UAE while maintaining a strong focus on quality, service and sustainable growth.
Fareed Aljanahi, Chief Executive Officer of AWR Properties, said: " This brand evolution reflects far more than a visual change. It represents the direction of our business as we continue to transform how real estate is experienced, managed and sustained for the future. Over the past five years, we have significantly expanded our portfolio while strengthening our focus on customer experience, digital innovation and responsible asset management. As we enter our next growth chapter, our ambition is to continue creating communities and workplaces that deliver lasting value for residents, businesses and future generations, while remaining firmly aligned with AWR Group's purpose to 'Embrace Generation Next'."
A key pillar of AWR Properties' evolution has been its investment in digital convenience and self-service capabilities. Today, 98% of residential lease renewals are completed digitally, while resident adoption of the AWR Properties app has also reached 98%, contributing to a 122% increase in digital transactions compared with two years ago.
The transition has significantly reduced paper-based processes while streamlining customer journeys, improving renewal experiences and contributing to higher resident satisfaction levels.
As part of its long-term growth strategy, AWR Properties continues to expand both its portfolio and geographic footprint, including planned growth beyond Dubai.
Among its upcoming developments is Barsha - V8 Al Barsha, an exclusive boutique community of luxury villas in Al Barsha. Designed around privacy, smart-home living and premium contemporary design, the development offers a curated lifestyle experience featuring Italian finishes, landscaped communal spaces, wellness amenities and carefully planned community environments for discerning homeowners.
Sustainability is deeply embedded within AWR Properties' long-term asset management strategy. Through investments in solar energy, energy and water efficiency enhancements, EV charging infrastructure and circular waste management initiatives, the company is continuously improving the environmental performance of its portfolio while creating more resilient, future-ready communities for residents and businesses alike.
Reflecting its long-term ownership philosophy, AWR Properties continually invests in the resident experience through ongoing community engagement, customer feedback programmes and amenity enhancements. These initiatives help strengthen community wellbeing, foster meaningful resident connections and support the company's commitment to delivering enduring value beyond the physical asset.
Looking towards 2030, AWR Properties is exploring AI-driven predictive maintenance, enhanced smart-building technologies and expanded digital self-services as part of its vision for a more intelligent and customer-centric real estate portfolio.
Managing a portfolio spanning more than 6 million square feet across residential, commercial and hospitality assets, AWR Properties has expanded its portfolio by 20% in the last two years while continuing to strengthen its reputation for customer-centric property management, operational excellence and long-term asset stewardship.
The refreshed identity reflects the continued evolution of AWR Properties into a more technology-enabled, customer-focused real estate business, aligned with AWR Group's purpose to Embrace Generation Next and its commitment to creating sustainable value across generations.
Central to this strategy is a long-term ownership approach focused on enhancing existing assets alongside portfolio growth. Backed by the strength and legacy of AW Rostamani Group, AWR Properties takes a long-view approach to real estate, continually investing in its portfolio, customer experience and operational excellence. Today, the company manages more than 6 million square feet of residential, commercial and hospitality assets, serving over 3,700 customers across the UAE while maintaining a strong focus on quality, service and sustainable growth.
Fareed Aljanahi, Chief Executive Officer of AWR Properties, said: " This brand evolution reflects far more than a visual change. It represents the direction of our business as we continue to transform how real estate is experienced, managed and sustained for the future. Over the past five years, we have significantly expanded our portfolio while strengthening our focus on customer experience, digital innovation and responsible asset management. As we enter our next growth chapter, our ambition is to continue creating communities and workplaces that deliver lasting value for residents, businesses and future generations, while remaining firmly aligned with AWR Group's purpose to 'Embrace Generation Next'."
A key pillar of AWR Properties' evolution has been its investment in digital convenience and self-service capabilities. Today, 98% of residential lease renewals are completed digitally, while resident adoption of the AWR Properties app has also reached 98%, contributing to a 122% increase in digital transactions compared with two years ago.
The transition has significantly reduced paper-based processes while streamlining customer journeys, improving renewal experiences and contributing to higher resident satisfaction levels.
As part of its long-term growth strategy, AWR Properties continues to expand both its portfolio and geographic footprint, including planned growth beyond Dubai.
Among its upcoming developments is Barsha - V8 Al Barsha, an exclusive boutique community of luxury villas in Al Barsha. Designed around privacy, smart-home living and premium contemporary design, the development offers a curated lifestyle experience featuring Italian finishes, landscaped communal spaces, wellness amenities and carefully planned community environments for discerning homeowners.
Sustainability is deeply embedded within AWR Properties' long-term asset management strategy. Through investments in solar energy, energy and water efficiency enhancements, EV charging infrastructure and circular waste management initiatives, the company is continuously improving the environmental performance of its portfolio while creating more resilient, future-ready communities for residents and businesses alike.
Reflecting its long-term ownership philosophy, AWR Properties continually invests in the resident experience through ongoing community engagement, customer feedback programmes and amenity enhancements. These initiatives help strengthen community wellbeing, foster meaningful resident connections and support the company's commitment to delivering enduring value beyond the physical asset.
Looking towards 2030, AWR Properties is exploring AI-driven predictive maintenance, enhanced smart-building technologies and expanded digital self-services as part of its vision for a more intelligent and customer-centric real estate portfolio.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment