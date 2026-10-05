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Sharjah Rental Market Records Growth as Demand Spans Diverse Communities
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Sharjah, UAE – 5 October 2026: Sharjah’s rental market is recording sustained growth across both apartments and villas, although the pace of rental increases and average values vary considerably between communities, according to new data from Bayut.
Bayut’s data shows that all of the top 15 most searched areas for apartment rentals recorded year-on-year increases in average rents in 2026. The same trend was recorded across the top 15 villa rental locations, pointing to sustained rental activity across a broad selection of communities rather than a market driven by a handful of locations.
The apartment market continues to be led by established, high-demand communities. Muwaileh Commercial ranked as the most searched area, with average annual asking rents reaching AED 40,800, up 8.2% from AED 37,709 in 2025. Al Majaz followed with an average asking rent of AED 53,471, representing a 3.3% increase, while Al Nahda (Sharjah) ranked third, with average asking rents rising 2.7% to AED 46,896.
Other highly searched apartment communities included Al Taawun, Al Khan, Al Qasimia, Aljada and Al Zahia, highlighting demand across both established neighbourhoods and newer residential developments. Average asking rents in Al Taawun increased 5.3% to AED 49,600, while Al Khan recorded a 3.6% increase to AED 58,925. In Al Zahia, average asking rents rose 7% to AED 55,799.
However, rental growth was not uniform across the leading apartment markets. Al Mamzar and Al Nabba recorded the strongest increases at 12.5%, although their average asking rental values remained markedly different at AED 68,198 and AED 26,535 respectively. Al Mahatah also recorded a 12.4% increase, taking its average annual asking rent to AED 35,948.
The divergence highlights the range of rental propositions available across Sharjah: communities experiencing similar levels of rental growth can still offer substantially different average rental values, giving tenants different options depending on their budget and preferred type of home.
The villa market presents an even wider range of rental values. Tilal City ranked as the most searched villa rental location, with average annual asking rents reaching AED 225,515, up 13.2% year on year. Hoshi followed at AED 159,935, while Al Rahmaniya ranked third at AED 142,983.
Other leading villa locations included Al Qadisiyah, Al Jazzat, Al Ghafia, Al Sabkha, Barashi, Al Azra and Al Suyoh, demonstrating continued tenant interest across a range of established and newer villa communities.
Rental growth was particularly pronounced in several villa markets. Al Mansoura recorded the strongest increase among the top locations, with average asking rents rising 30.6% to AED 114,284. Al Qadisiyah followed with a 19.1% increase to AED 69,521, while Al Sabkha recorded a 14.5% increase to AED 81,423. Asking rents in Al Noaf and Al Nekhailat both increased by 14.2%.
The rise in rental values comes alongside continued activity across Sharjah’s wider real estate market. Official data reported by the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department showed approximately AED 29.5 billion in real estate transactions during the first half of 2026, up 9.3% compared with the same period in 2025, while the number of transactions increased by 23.7%.
The diversity in search activity is also reflected in the types of communities attracting tenants. Established apartment locations such as Al Majaz, Al Nahda and Al Taawun continue to feature prominently, while Aljada and Al Zahia demonstrate demand for newer residential environments. In the villa segment, Tilal City, Hoshi and Al Rahmaniya lead searches, alongside a wider group of communities catering to tenants looking for larger homes.
At the wider market level, Bayut’s rental data shows that Sharjah’s overall rental rate stood at AED 41.4 per square foot in August 2026, representing a 1.8% increase over the previous 12 months. The overall figure, however, masks considerable variation by property type, bedroom count and location.
“Our latest data makes one thing clear: Sharjah continues to give tenants choice. Whether you’re looking for a spacious family villa or a compact apartment, there are options for different budgets and stages of life. That has always been one of the emirate’s biggest strengths.. The growth in asking rents reflects the interest we’re seeing, but the real appeal is straightforward: people want homes that work for their lives and their budgets, and Sharjah has plenty to offer,” said Fibha Ahmed, VP of Property Sales at Bayut.
For tenants, the data points to the importance of looking beyond headline rental movements and comparing individual communities. With significant differences in both average rental values and the pace of growth, the same budget can translate into very different property and location options across Sharjah. The breadth of demand across apartments and villas also means renters can assess a wider range of communities and housing types when deciding where to live.
Bayut’s data shows that all of the top 15 most searched areas for apartment rentals recorded year-on-year increases in average rents in 2026. The same trend was recorded across the top 15 villa rental locations, pointing to sustained rental activity across a broad selection of communities rather than a market driven by a handful of locations.
The apartment market continues to be led by established, high-demand communities. Muwaileh Commercial ranked as the most searched area, with average annual asking rents reaching AED 40,800, up 8.2% from AED 37,709 in 2025. Al Majaz followed with an average asking rent of AED 53,471, representing a 3.3% increase, while Al Nahda (Sharjah) ranked third, with average asking rents rising 2.7% to AED 46,896.
Other highly searched apartment communities included Al Taawun, Al Khan, Al Qasimia, Aljada and Al Zahia, highlighting demand across both established neighbourhoods and newer residential developments. Average asking rents in Al Taawun increased 5.3% to AED 49,600, while Al Khan recorded a 3.6% increase to AED 58,925. In Al Zahia, average asking rents rose 7% to AED 55,799.
However, rental growth was not uniform across the leading apartment markets. Al Mamzar and Al Nabba recorded the strongest increases at 12.5%, although their average asking rental values remained markedly different at AED 68,198 and AED 26,535 respectively. Al Mahatah also recorded a 12.4% increase, taking its average annual asking rent to AED 35,948.
The divergence highlights the range of rental propositions available across Sharjah: communities experiencing similar levels of rental growth can still offer substantially different average rental values, giving tenants different options depending on their budget and preferred type of home.
The villa market presents an even wider range of rental values. Tilal City ranked as the most searched villa rental location, with average annual asking rents reaching AED 225,515, up 13.2% year on year. Hoshi followed at AED 159,935, while Al Rahmaniya ranked third at AED 142,983.
Other leading villa locations included Al Qadisiyah, Al Jazzat, Al Ghafia, Al Sabkha, Barashi, Al Azra and Al Suyoh, demonstrating continued tenant interest across a range of established and newer villa communities.
Rental growth was particularly pronounced in several villa markets. Al Mansoura recorded the strongest increase among the top locations, with average asking rents rising 30.6% to AED 114,284. Al Qadisiyah followed with a 19.1% increase to AED 69,521, while Al Sabkha recorded a 14.5% increase to AED 81,423. Asking rents in Al Noaf and Al Nekhailat both increased by 14.2%.
The rise in rental values comes alongside continued activity across Sharjah’s wider real estate market. Official data reported by the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department showed approximately AED 29.5 billion in real estate transactions during the first half of 2026, up 9.3% compared with the same period in 2025, while the number of transactions increased by 23.7%.
The diversity in search activity is also reflected in the types of communities attracting tenants. Established apartment locations such as Al Majaz, Al Nahda and Al Taawun continue to feature prominently, while Aljada and Al Zahia demonstrate demand for newer residential environments. In the villa segment, Tilal City, Hoshi and Al Rahmaniya lead searches, alongside a wider group of communities catering to tenants looking for larger homes.
At the wider market level, Bayut’s rental data shows that Sharjah’s overall rental rate stood at AED 41.4 per square foot in August 2026, representing a 1.8% increase over the previous 12 months. The overall figure, however, masks considerable variation by property type, bedroom count and location.
“Our latest data makes one thing clear: Sharjah continues to give tenants choice. Whether you’re looking for a spacious family villa or a compact apartment, there are options for different budgets and stages of life. That has always been one of the emirate’s biggest strengths.. The growth in asking rents reflects the interest we’re seeing, but the real appeal is straightforward: people want homes that work for their lives and their budgets, and Sharjah has plenty to offer,” said Fibha Ahmed, VP of Property Sales at Bayut.
For tenants, the data points to the importance of looking beyond headline rental movements and comparing individual communities. With significant differences in both average rental values and the pace of growth, the same budget can translate into very different property and location options across Sharjah. The breadth of demand across apartments and villas also means renters can assess a wider range of communities and housing types when deciding where to live.
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