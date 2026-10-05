Radiation Materials & Processes Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032 USD 13.82 Billion Market By 2032 As AI-Enabled Processing Fuels Healthcare, Nuclear, Semiconductor, And Space Growth
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|193
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$8.55 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$13.82 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Radiation Materials & Processes Market, by Material Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Ceramics
7.2.1. Alumina
7.2.2. Silicon Carbide
7.2.3. Zirconia
7.3. Composites
7.3.1. Carbon Fiber
7.3.2. Glass Fiber
7.4. Metals
7.4.1. Aluminum
7.4.2. Steel
7.4.3. Titanium
7.5. Polymers
7.5.1. Polyethylene
7.5.2. Polyimide
7.5.3. PTFE
8. Radiation Materials & Processes Market, by Process Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Additive
8.2.1. Extrusion
8.2.2. Powder Bed Fusion
8.3. Coating
8.3.1. CVD
8.3.2. PVD
8.4. Subtractive
8.4.1. Milling
8.4.2. Turning
8.5. Surface Treatment
8.5.1. Laser Texturing
8.5.2. Shot Peening
9. Radiation Materials & Processes Market, by Radiation Modality
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Gamma Rays
9.3. X-Rays
9.4. Electron Beam
9.5. Neutrons
9.6. Protons & Heavy Ions
9.7. Mixed Field
10. Radiation Materials & Processes Market, by Application Type
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Electronics
10.2.1. Semiconductors
10.2.2. Sensors
10.3. Medical
10.3.1. Medical Imaging
10.3.2. Radiotherapy Devices
10.4. Nuclear
10.4.1. Fuel Cladding
10.4.2. Radiation Shielding
10.5. Space
10.5.1. Propulsion Components
10.5.2. Radiation Shielding
11. Radiation Materials & Processes Market, by End-User Industry
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
11.3. Industrial Manufacturing
11.4. Food & Agriculture
11.5. Research Institutions
11.6. Defense & Homeland Security
12. Radiation Materials & Processes Market, by Region
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. North America
12.4. Latin America
12.5. Europe
12.6. Middle East
12.7. Africa
13. Radiation Materials & Processes Market, by Group
13.1. Introduction
13.2. ASEAN
13.3. GCC
13.4. European Union
13.5. BRICS
13.6. G7
13.7. NATO
14. Radiation Materials & Processes Market, by Country
14.1. Introduction
14.2. United States
14.3. Canada
14.4. Mexico
14.5. Brazil
14.6. United Kingdom
14.7. Germany
14.8. France
14.9. Russia
14.10. Italy
14.11. Spain
14.12. China
14.13. India
14.14. Japan
14.15. Australia
14.16. South Korea
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
16.1. AMETEK, Inc.
16.2. Amray Medical
16.3. Arktis Radiation Detectors Ltd.
16.4. Baker Hughes Company
16.5. Berthold Technologies GmbH & Co.KG
16.6. Curium Pharma
16.7. Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
16.8. Forensics Detectors
16.9. Gammadata Instrument AB
16.10. Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
16.11. Kromek Group PLC
16.12. LND, Incorporated
16.13. Luxium Solutions
16.14. Mirion Technologies, Inc.
16.15. Nordion Inc.
16.16. PerkinElmer Inc.
16.17. QSA Global, Inc.
16.18. RadComm Systems Corporation
16.19. ROSATOM State Atomic Energy Corporation
16.20. Scionix Holland B.V.
16.21. Societe Bertin Technologies
16.22. Sterigenics U.S., LLC
16.23. STERIS plc
16.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
16.25. TUV SUD
17. Key Experts
List of Figures [21]
List of Tables [352]
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