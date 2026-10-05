Congressman Lahood: IL-14 'At The Very Top' Of IL Seats Republicans Can Flip, Because Of Marter

Jim Marter, Republican Nominee for Congress IL14

Congressman Darin LaHood at Marter for Congress Fundraiser

Congressman pledges continued campaign and financial support; says he will work with Speaker Mike Johnson and GOP leadership to back Marter

- Congressman Darin LaHood

YORKVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Congressman Darin LaHood (R - IL-16) delivered a statement of support for the Republican Nominee for Congress in Illinois' 14th District, Jim Marter. The speech took place at a Marter fundraiser in Yorkville, Illinois where LaHood told attendees that sending Marter to Congress is a priority for him in the closing weeks of the 2026 campaign.

“My goal is for Jim Marter to be my colleague after November 3rd in Congress,” LaHood said. He described Marter as“such a decent person, a man of integrity” who is“committed and dedicated to the right values,” adding that Marter“will make a wonderful member of Congress.”

“When I think about districts that we can flip in Illinois, 14 is at the very top because of Jim Marter. You guys can make history in this district,” said LaHood. He referenced the district's history of Republican representation and told the crowd that a Marter victory would have significance well beyond IL-14, calling it a“sea change” and would show that Republicans can compete again in Illinois.

“I'm gonna work as hard as I can, working with Speaker Mike Johnson and our entire leadership team.”

LaHood said one of the central reasons for his support is confidence in Marter's votes in Congress. He cited border enforcement, tax policy, cutting waste and fraud, and other rule-of-law issues as examples where he expects Marter to be a reliable ally. Marter's own campaign platform states:“In Congress, I will uphold the Constitution and defend the American Dream.”

Marter's stand on the issues is well documented and widely accessible to the public as he is host of a weekly radio show called“Saving the American Dream with Jim Marter.” It airs on Salem's AM560 The Answer station, a wide reaching radio program covering northern Illinois and beyond. Marter's podcasts are available for download on the station's website and the campaign regularly posts show content on Marter's social media platforms, sharing segments by Marter and his guests, weighing in on politics and its impact on faith, family, freedom and finances.

LaHood framed the stakes of the election in stark terms, and gave a warning about the growing influence of the Democratic Socialists of America. He cited DSA well documented proposals ( ) involving the re-structure of Congress, government take-over of stores and businesses, open borders and closing the prison system while defunding the military.

At a recent convention held in Chicago, the Socialists aligned with the Democrat Party called for abolishing the Senate and Electoral College. Additional proposals called for replacing the President and Supreme Court with an executive and judiciary chosen by and subordinate to Congress, making D.C. a state and adding Justices to the Supreme Court. LaHood argued that voters should take those proposals very seriously as they evaluate control of Congress.

LaHood told attendees that the final weeks would be decided by what supporters do after leaving the event. He urged them to canvass neighborhoods, put up yard signs, promote the campaign on social media, host coffees for Marter, go door-to-door, vote early and help bring other voters to the polls.

“It's what we do when we leave here,” LaHood said, adding that Marter“will not be outworked.”

LaHood closed by saying that he was“proud and honored” to support Marter and would continue working with his team, in the final stretch of the campaign.

ABOUT JIM MARTER

Jim Marter is the Republican nominee for U.S. Congress in Illinois' 14th Congressional District in the November 3, 2026 general election. For campaign information, visit Marter4Congress. Candidate Committee details may be found on the FEC's website here:

Jim Marter

Marter for Congress

+1 815-585-8006

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Congressman LaHood: IL-14 'At the very top' of IL Seats Republicans Can Flip, Because of Marter News Provided By Marter for Congress October 05, 2026, 09:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, U.S. Politics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.