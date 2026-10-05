Unicorn Jewelry & Watch Boutique Highlights TACORI Fine Jewelry And Bridal Collections In San Diego

Rancho Bernardo jewelry boutique offers TACORI engagement rings, wedding bands, fine jewelry, and personalized service with distinctive designs & craftsmanship.

- Fred Nasseri and Minoo Anvari, Co-Owners of Unicorn JewelrySAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Unicorn Jewelry & Watch Boutique, a family-owned and operated jewelry destination in Rancho Bernardo, San Diego, continues to offer TACORI fine jewelry and bridal collections for customers seeking distinctive engagement rings, wedding bands, and handcrafted jewelry.TACORI is recognized for its handcrafted jewelry and signature Crescent design details. The brand's engagement rings are made to order in its California design studios, combining digital design technology with detailed hand craftsmanship.For customers in San Diego looking for a TACORI engagement ring or wedding band, Unicorn Jewelry & Watch Boutique provides an opportunity to explore the brand's distinctive designs while receiving personalized assistance from an experienced jewelry team.TACORI Engagement Rings and Bridal JewelryTACORI offers a range of engagement ring styles, including solitaire, three-stone, pavé, Bloom, and other designs across collections such as Founder's Collection, Simply TACORI, Petite Crescent, Classic Crescent, Sculpted Crescent, and other TACORI collections.The brand's signature Crescent motif is incorporated into its designs, with different Crescent Fabrics offering variations in texture, detailing, and diamond accents. Customers can also personalize elements of a TACORI ring, including the center stone, crown, metal, foundation, diamond details, and interior engraving.TACORI states that its engagement rings are handcrafted to order and that customers can work with an authorized retail partner to select and customize their ring.Personalized Jewelry Experience in San DiegoUnicorn Jewelry & Watch Boutique complements its selection of designer jewelry with personalized service and professional jewelry expertise. Customers can explore TACORI engagement rings and other fine jewelry while receiving assistance with selecting designs, diamonds, metals, and complementary pieces.In addition to bridal jewelry, Unicorn Jewelry & Watch Boutique offers a selection of fine jewelry from recognized designers, along with custom jewelry and professional jewelry repair services.The boutique's in-house jewelry professionals can also assist customers with jewelry care, repairs, and custom projects.A Longstanding San Diego Jewelry DestinationUnicorn Jewelry & Watch Boutique has served the San Diego community since 1981. Located in Rancho Bernardo, the family-owned business offers luxury watches, fine jewelry, bridal jewelry, diamonds, custom creations, and professional jewelry and watch services.The boutique's selection includes recognized luxury and designer brands, providing customers with options for engagements, weddings, anniversaries, celebrations, and everyday wear.About Unicorn Jewelry & Watch BoutiqueUnicorn Jewelry & Watch Boutique is a family-owned and operated jewelry and watch store located in Rancho Bernardo, San Diego, California. Serving the community since 1981, the boutique offers luxury watches, fine jewelry, bridal jewelry, engagement rings, wedding bands, diamonds, designer jewelry, custom jewelry creations, and professional jewelry and watch repair services.The boutique carries recognized jewelry and watch brands and provides personalized assistance to customers seeking jewelry for engagements, weddings, anniversaries, special occasions, and everyday style.Media Contact:Fred Nasseri and Minoo AnvariCo-Owners, Unicorn Jewelry & Watch Boutique16781 Bernardo Center DriveSan Diego, CA 92128Phone: 858-487-6454Local Partner:MyCommunity, Inc.1-877-I-GO-MYCT...y

Fred Nasseri and Minoo Anvari

Unicorn Jewelry & Watch Boutique

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Unicorn Jewelry & Watch Boutique Highlights TACORI Fine Jewelry and Bridal Collections in San Diego News Provided By MyCommunity October 05, 2026, 09:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Social Media



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