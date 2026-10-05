Roop Kumar Rathod Visits CSMT, Travels By Train After Years, Says 'Iska Maza Hi Kuch Aur Hai!'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Veteran singer and composer Roop Kumar Rathod recently revisited the charm of train travel as he made his way to Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

Sharing a glimpse of his visit on his social media account, Roop Kumar Rathod expressed nostalgia for the warmth and joy of travelling by train and said that some experiences simply cannot be replaced.

Sharing a video from his visit, Roop Kumar Rathod wrote,“Years later, back at CSMT... and suddenly, the old train-travel magic feels just the same. Iska maza hi kuch aur hai!”

The video captures the singer at the iconic railway station as he takes in the atmosphere around him.

He is seen panning the camera across the CSMT premises and the platform, giving a glimpse of the hustle bustle of the railway environment.

A stationary train can be seen on the platform, while passengers and railway workers move around. The singer is also seen standing close to the train, soaking in the moment as the familiar sights and sounds of Mumbai's railway system that bring about memories of travelling by train.

On the professional front, Roop Kumar Rathod has had a career spanning more than three decades and comes from a distinguished musical family.

Before becoming a playback singer, Roop Kumar was a highly accomplished tabla player and accompanied many celebrated ghazal singers. He eventually moved towards singing and entered the Hindi film industry in the early 1990s.

His major breakthrough came with“Sandese Aate Hain” from Border in 1997, which he sang with Sonu Nigam.

He then lent his voice to many memorable film songs, including“Toh Chalun” from Border,“Zindagi Maut Na Ban Jaaye” from Sarfarosh,“Tere Liye” from Veer-Zaara,“Maula Mere Maula” from Anwar,“Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai” from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and“O Saiyyan” from Agneepath.

Apart from playback singing, Roop Kumar Rathod has also built a strong identity as a ghazal and Sufi singer and has collaborated with many prominent musicians.

He has frequently performed alongside his wife, singer Sonali Rathod. The couple have also collaborated on musical projects, including the Sufi album Kalma.

–IANS

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