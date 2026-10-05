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ESET Launches New B2B Features Ready For The AI Era
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, is at the threshold of a new era, breaking new ground with its updated B2B product portfolio, directly addressing present and future risks made possible by the advances of the AI age. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn The cybersecurity landscape is being reshaped by artificial intelligence. As employees adopt AI tools, developers embrace coding assistants, and organizations integrate AI agents and AI-driven workflows, a new attack surface is emerging. ESET is already seeing this shift firsthand. Its researchers have uncovered AI-enabled threats such as PromptLock and PromptSpy, while detecting thousands of malicious agentic AI skills. As AI accelerates innovation, it is also accelerating risk, requiring a new approach to cyber resilience. “This is exactly where many organizations, especially small and midsize businesses, are struggling. They are expected to stay ahead of this new, rapidly changing threat landscape, but they lack the right support to do so. Under such circumstances, cybersecurity needs to stop merely adapting and lead the way instead,” said Michal Jankech, Vice President, Enterprise & SMB/MSP. That is why ESET is refining its B2B portfolio by adding a new AI Security module to the ESET PROTECT Platform. By helping organizations protect against threats across the AI ecosystem, ESET enables businesses to adopt AI with greater confidence through the following capabilities:
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AI Agent Security: A dedicated security layer that protects organizations using autonomous AI agents from malicious AI components, expanding defenses into the AI agent ecosystem to maintainAI productivity without compromising security.
AI Behavioral Monitoring: A continuous monitoring capability that tracksthe behavior of autonomous AI agents, detecting and flagging suspicious actions to help reduce risk, strengthen oversight of AI agent operations, and prevent suspicious AI behavior from turning into a security incident.
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