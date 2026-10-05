Vertiv Announces Agreement To Acquire King Environmental Services Ltd., Expanding Global Fluid Management Services

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Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire King Environmental Services Ltd. (KES), a Europe-based provider of fluid management, commissioning and load-testing services for high-density, liquid-cooled data centers and other applications.

The acquisition is expected to expand Vertiv's global thermal management services capabilities into Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and advance its strategy to support customers across the thermal chain. KES adds specialized fluid management, commissioning and load-testing capabilities spanning system preparation, performance validation, monitoring, maintenance and lifecycle optimization.

The transaction builds on Vertiv's established North American fluid management presence, including its 2025 acquisition of PurgeRite, and represents the next step in expanding its global thermal and fluid management services platform. By combining KES's regional field expertise and load-testing capabilities with Vertiv's broader services portfolio, the company expects to provide more comprehensive support as customers deploy and operate complex AI and high-density infrastructure with greater reliability, efficiency and accountability.

“As computing density increases, the performance of cooling and power infrastructure will depend as much on execution in the field as on engineering and system design,” said Gio Albertazzi, CEO of Vertiv.“Our acquisition of PurgeRite, in December of 2025, established an important fluid management foundation in North America, and KES is expected to build on that foundation in EMEA. Together, these acquisitions advance our strategy to provide the specialized expertise and disciplined execution customers need as they deploy increasingly complex infrastructure at scale.”

That need for disciplined execution is particularly important as high-performance computing and AI workloads increase heat densities and accelerate the adoption of liquid cooling. In these systems, fluid quality is critical to uptime, thermal performance and equipment life. Contamination, trapped air, corrosion, improper chemistry and flow imbalances can reduce heat-transfer efficiency, contribute to equipment degradation and create commissioning and operational risks. Beyond initial commissioning, customers need lifecycle fluid management services to support system availability, thermal performance, equipment longevity and operational economics.

KES has built a strong reputation in Europe based on its technical specialization, experienced field teams, established operating infrastructure and safety culture. Its capabilities include fluid-system preparation, flushing, filtration, water treatment, commissioning and performance validation. KES also provides thermal load testing for liquid cooling infrastructure and electrical load testing for critical power systems.

Reduce operational complexity through a single accountable partner for commissioning, testing, fluid management and ongoing operations; Improve cooling system performance with clean, balanced and validated fluid systems that support optimal heat transfer and equipment efficiency; Maintain compliance with regional fluid handling, treatment and disposal requirements; and Increase confidence in infrastructure readiness through thermal load testing before facilities enter operation.

Together, Vertiv and KES are expected to deliver significant customer benefits from an expanded set of capabilities designed to:

KES is headquartered near Dublin, Ireland, and serves customers across the EMEA region. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026. The financial terms were not disclosed and are not expected to be material to Vertiv's financial results.

For more information about Vertiv's portfolio of power and thermal management products, infrastructure solutions, IT systems and services for critical digital applications, visit Vertiv.