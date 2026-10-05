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Jordan Ahli Bank Expands Its Flexible Financing Solutions with the Launch of ‘Service Now, Pay Later’
(MENAFN- Bidaya Marketing Communications) Amman, October 2026: Jordan Ahli Bank has launched ‘Service Now, Pay Later’, granting customers a flexible way to finance a wide range of essential services. This step demonstrates the bank’s unwavering focus on developing practical banking solutions that respond to the changing needs and lifestyles of its customers.
The service complements ‘Rent Now, Pay Later’, launched by the bank last August, and covers nine service categories: education, healthcare and cosmetic care, maternity and fertility, weddings, home maintenance, auto maintenance, insurance, travel and government services.
Accessible through the ahli Mobile app, the service enables eligible customers to obtain tailored financing for their essential expenses and manage their payments with greater flexibility. The financing amount is transferred directly to the service provider, subject to the applicable terms and conditions.
Customers can access financing capped at JOD 10,000, with a flexible repayment period of up to 12 months, allowing them to better manage their monthly expenses and plan their financial commitments according to their circumstances.
The service is offered to the Jordanian retail banking customers of Jordan Ahli Bank, subject to the approved eligibility criteria, credit controls, required documentation and the bank’s internal assessment and approval procedures.
The launch of ‘Service Now, Pay Later’ builds on Jordan Ahli Bank’s strategy of developing practical and accessible banking services that mirror its understanding of customer needs and make a tangible difference in their daily lives. The service also reinforces the bank’s position as a leader in banking innovation by extending flexible payment solutions to more aspects of customers’ lives, giving them greater flexibility and choice in managing their financial obligations
The service complements ‘Rent Now, Pay Later’, launched by the bank last August, and covers nine service categories: education, healthcare and cosmetic care, maternity and fertility, weddings, home maintenance, auto maintenance, insurance, travel and government services.
Accessible through the ahli Mobile app, the service enables eligible customers to obtain tailored financing for their essential expenses and manage their payments with greater flexibility. The financing amount is transferred directly to the service provider, subject to the applicable terms and conditions.
Customers can access financing capped at JOD 10,000, with a flexible repayment period of up to 12 months, allowing them to better manage their monthly expenses and plan their financial commitments according to their circumstances.
The service is offered to the Jordanian retail banking customers of Jordan Ahli Bank, subject to the approved eligibility criteria, credit controls, required documentation and the bank’s internal assessment and approval procedures.
The launch of ‘Service Now, Pay Later’ builds on Jordan Ahli Bank’s strategy of developing practical and accessible banking services that mirror its understanding of customer needs and make a tangible difference in their daily lives. The service also reinforces the bank’s position as a leader in banking innovation by extending flexible payment solutions to more aspects of customers’ lives, giving them greater flexibility and choice in managing their financial obligations
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