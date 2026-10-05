Stop Chasing A Dream Job: Why Your Career Does Not Have To Define Your Identity

Rejections, low pay and changing interests can make people feel they are failing. Research suggests a healthier approach i.e. build skills, seek mentors and value financial stability. Work is only one part of life, prioritize family, hobby and growth

Finding a good job is hard. Finding one you love can feel harder. At times, finding that 'dream job' can feel almost impossible. For many young people, the pressure begins long before they receive their first salary. They are told to choose the right career, follow their passion and find work that gives their life meaning.

Social media makes it look even easier. Someone has found their calling, turned a hobby into a career and appears to be loving every minute of it. But real life is rarely that simple. Sometimes you need a job to pay the bills before it can fulfil your dreams. Sometimes the job you thought you wanted turns out to be exhausting. And sometimes, despite doing everything right, you simply do not know what you want to do with your life.

For years, we have been given the same advice, 'find a job you love and you will never have to work a day in your life'. It does sounds wonderful and it also creates a problem.

The idea of a 'dream job' makes people believe that there is one perfect career waiting for them somewhere. Once they find it, everything from money, purpose, identity, happiness and to success will supposedly fall into place.

But what if that job does not exist?

Or what if you find it and realise you do not love it anymore?

The truth is that people change. Their priorities change, their interests change and their responsibilities change. The person who is excited about becoming a journalist, designer, lawyer or entrepreneur at 22 may want something completely different a decade later. That does not mean they failed. It simply means they grew.

Passion can certainly make work more enjoyable. When people care deeply about what they do, they can be more motivated, creative and committed.

But passion can also make it easier for employers to ask too much.

Research by psychologist Aaron Kay and his colleagues has looked at how people view workers who are considered passionate about their jobs. The findings suggest that people can become more accepting of extra demands when they believe an employee genuinely loves the work.

That can mean staying late without extra pay, taking on tasks that were never part of the job or giving up personal time because the work is supposedly rewarding in itself.

This can be especially common in industries where passion is treated almost like a requirement. Media, fashion, entertainment, advertising and the arts are often described as fields where people should be grateful simply to have the opportunity to work.

But passion does not pay the rent.

A person can love journalism and still need reasonable working hours. An artist can care deeply about their craft and still need financial security. A teacher can find meaning in helping students without wanting their entire life to revolve around school.

Loving your work should not mean accepting poor boundaries.

Another problem begins when a person's job becomes their entire identity.

Ask someone who they are and it is common to hear an answer that starts with their profession, 'I am a doctor'. 'I am a journalist'. 'I am an engineer.' 'I am a designer.'

There is nothing wrong with being proud of your profession. But problems can arise when there is no sense of self outside it. Think about it: What is your actual answer to a 'Who are YOU' question (DO NOT think about your profession for once).

Careers are not fixed. Research into career development has long shown that occupational identity develops over time. People discover new interests, experience setbacks, take on family responsibilities and sometimes simply become tired of doing the same thing.

The person you are at 22 does not have to be the person you remain at 42.

A flexible identity can make these changes easier. If your entire sense of worth depends on one job title, losing that job or wanting to leave it can feel like losing a part of yourself.

But if work is only one part of who you are, changing careers becomes less frightening.

You can be a professional, a parent, a friend, a reader, a traveller, a musician, a care provider, a volunteer or simply someone who enjoys quiet evenings at home. Your job is important, but it does not have to explain your entire EXISTANCE.

There is another strange problem with turning something you love into a career: sometimes the thing you loved stops feeling like yours.

Think about a hobby that once helped you relax. You could paint when you wanted, cook when you just felt like trying something new, write when you felt inspired or take photographs simply because you enjoyed it.

Then imagine doing the same thing for clients.

Now there are deadlines. There are revisions. There are targets. There is feedback. And there are BILLS to pay.

The activity has changed because the reason for doing it has changed.

Research on burnout has repeatedly highlighted the dangers of prolonged pressure and emotional exhaustion. When work is also your passion, a difficult day can feel much more personal. You may start wondering whether you have lost your talent, your enthusiasm or even your identity.

Sometimes you have not lost anything. You are simply tired.

Younger workers are increasingly questioning the old definition of career success.

For decades, success often meant climbing the ladder: get a good job, earn more money, become a manager, get promoted and keep moving upwards.

But many workers now want something else.

A 2025 Deloitte survey of Gen Z and millennials found that financial stability and work-life balance were among their major priorities, alongside opportunities to learn, grow and do meaningful work.

That does not necessarily mean younger workers are less ambitious. It may mean they have a broader idea of ambition.

A good career can mean earning enough to live comfortably while having time for family. It can mean having evenings free. It can mean being able to travel, pursue a hobby or simply switch off after work.

Remember, there is no rule saying that the most successful person in the room must also have the biggest job title.

Career coach Emily Durham has described three important needs that people often look for in work: validation, purpose and lifestyle. We want to feel valued, feel that our work matters and earn enough to support the life we want.

And if all that is not enough, a little 'PR campaign' is also needed sometimes to fight office politics.

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The important point is that one job does not necessarily have to provide all three.

Perhaps a better way to think about a career is to focus less on finding the perfect job and more on building skills that can travel with you.

Imagine someone who defines their goal as becoming a marketing director. Their career identity is tied to one particular title.

Now imagine someone who wants to become excellent at writing, data analysis, communication, research and project management.

The second person has more room to move.

Those skills can be useful in marketing, media, technology, education, consulting or many other industries. If interests change, the person can change direction without feeling as though they are starting from zero.

This matters even more as technology and artificial intelligence reshape workplaces. Job titles may disappear, change or evolve, but useful skills can remain valuable across different roles.

A career built around learning can therefore be more resilient than one built around reaching a single destination.

Perhaps the biggest mistake we make is expecting a job to do too much.

We want it to give us money, purpose, identity, status, excitement, security, friendships and happiness, all at once.

That is an enormous burden to place on any job.

A career can be meaningful without being your calling. It can provide financial security without being your passion. It can be interesting without being the most important thing in your life.

And it can change.

The goal does not have to be finding one perfect job and staying there forever. A healthier goal may be building a career that gives you enough stability, enough meaning and enough freedom to live the rest of your life well.

Your job can be one important piece of the puzzle without being the entire picture.

Sometimes, the happiest career is not the one that makes you say,“I cannot believe I get paid to do this.”

It is the one that lets you earn a living, keep learning, protect your time and still have enough of yourself left when the working day ends.

Not everyone knows what they want. And that is perfectly normal.

Sometimes the best career advice does not come from a personality test or a motivational quote. It comes from talking to someone who has already made mistakes, changed direction or tried something you are considering.

Mentors can help people understand the choices in front of them. They can introduce them to different career paths, offer practical advice and provide reassurance when things do not go according to plan.

Good mentoring is not just about telling someone which job to choose. It can also help them understand themselves better.

That matters because career decisions are rarely only about skills. They are also about confidence, values, money, family, lifestyle and the kind of life a person wants outside work.