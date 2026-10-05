Brahmanandam Reveals 3 Legends He Calls His 'Holy Trinity': Know Who They Are

Comedian Brahmanandam recently opened up about the three legendary figures he considers his 'holy trinity'. Among them is Megastar Chiranjeevi, whose influence played a significant role in shaping Brahmanandam's remarkable career.

Comedian Brahmanandam entertained Tollywood audiences for decades. He reached the number one spot with his unmatched craze. New comedians and age factors reduced his offers recently. Brahmanandam actually entered Tollywood with Megastar Chiranjeevi's Chantabbai. He first appeared on the silver screen in Chantabbai. But Satyagraham was his first movie as an actor. Jandhyala directed this film. The movie faced release hurdles. Chantabbai released before Satyagraham. But Aha Naa Pellanta turned Brahmanandam into an overnight star.

Jandhyala directed Aha Naa Pellanta after Satyagraham. Satyagraham faced release issues despite completing the shoot. Legendary producer D Ramanaidu then started Aha Naa Pellanta with Jandhyala. The comedy scenes between Kota Srinivasa Rao and Brahmanandam look amazing in this movie. Suthivelu actually had to play the assistant role. He was a busy comedian in those days.

The makers tried hard to cast Suthivelu in this movie. Suthivelu could not attend the first day of the shoot. D Ramanaidu already saw Brahmanandam during the Satyagraham shoot. Suthivelu did not turn up. D Ramanaidu then suggested casting the bald guy from Satyagraham because he acted well. Brahmanandam said that this single comment changed his life. He got the chance in Aha Naa Pellanta and became an overnight star.

Chiranjeevi was shooting for Chantabbai in Vizag during the Aha Naa Pellanta schedule. Jandhyala took Brahmanandam there and introduced him to Chiranjeevi. Jandhyala introduced him as a college lecturer who came to act in movies. Brahmanandam met Chiranjeevi this way. He also acted in the Chantabbai movie.

Chiranjeevi understood Brahmanandam's talent after talking to him for a few days. He recognised the actor's true potential. Chiranjeevi called him one day and told him to shift to Madras for a full-time movie career. Chiranjeevi personally took him on a flight to Madras. Brahmanandam boarded a flight for the first time that day. His journey started like this. Brahmanandam therefore considers Chiranjeevi, D Ramanaidu, and Jandhyala as the holy trinity of his life.