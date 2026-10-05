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Gold medalists list – VIT Bhopal University 7th convocation 2026
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) S.No.ProgrammeBranchName of the StudentBatch
1M.Tech.Artificial Intelligence and Data ScienceShekhawat Shivkumar Singh2024
2M.Tech.Computer Science and Engineering (Cyber Security and Digital Forensics)Praharsh Ajit Pai2024
3M.Tech.VLSI DesignShambhavi Awasthi2024
4M.C.A.Master of Computer ApplicationsVanshika Sharma2024
5M.B.A.Master of Business AdministrationMoksha.T2024
6Integrated M.Tech.Artificial IntelligenceRahul Nihalani2021
7Integrated M.Tech.Computer Science and Engineering (Computational and Data Science)Mishra Kunal Manojkumar2021
8Integrated M.Tech.Computer Science and Engineering (Cyber Security)Ananya Das2021
9B.Tech.Aerospace EngineeringRamanuj Sharda2022
10B.Tech.Bio EngineeringSharanya Basak2022
11B.Tech.Computer Science and EngineeringMayank Seth2022
12B.Tech.Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)Aaditya Dinesh Joshi2022
13B.Tech.Computer Science and Engineering (Cloud Computing and Automation)Radha Agarwal2022
14B.Tech.Computer Science and Engineering (Cyber Security and Digital Forensics)Pranjal Khare2022
15B.Tech.Computer Science and Engineering (E-Commerce Technology)Prafull Farswal2022
16B.Tech.Computer Science and Engineering (Gaming Technology)Ayushi Sharma2022
17B.Tech.Computer Science and Engineering (Health Informatics)Samradhi Sharma2022
18B.Tech.Electronics and Communication EngineeringSagnika Sen2022
19B.Tech.Electronics and Communication Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Cybernetics)Sreejib Pal2022
20B.B.A.Bachelor of Business AdministrationRuchi Vohra2023
21B.Arch.Bachelor of ArchitectureDeepanshu Shrivastava2021
1M.Tech.Artificial Intelligence and Data ScienceShekhawat Shivkumar Singh2024
2M.Tech.Computer Science and Engineering (Cyber Security and Digital Forensics)Praharsh Ajit Pai2024
3M.Tech.VLSI DesignShambhavi Awasthi2024
4M.C.A.Master of Computer ApplicationsVanshika Sharma2024
5M.B.A.Master of Business AdministrationMoksha.T2024
6Integrated M.Tech.Artificial IntelligenceRahul Nihalani2021
7Integrated M.Tech.Computer Science and Engineering (Computational and Data Science)Mishra Kunal Manojkumar2021
8Integrated M.Tech.Computer Science and Engineering (Cyber Security)Ananya Das2021
9B.Tech.Aerospace EngineeringRamanuj Sharda2022
10B.Tech.Bio EngineeringSharanya Basak2022
11B.Tech.Computer Science and EngineeringMayank Seth2022
12B.Tech.Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning)Aaditya Dinesh Joshi2022
13B.Tech.Computer Science and Engineering (Cloud Computing and Automation)Radha Agarwal2022
14B.Tech.Computer Science and Engineering (Cyber Security and Digital Forensics)Pranjal Khare2022
15B.Tech.Computer Science and Engineering (E-Commerce Technology)Prafull Farswal2022
16B.Tech.Computer Science and Engineering (Gaming Technology)Ayushi Sharma2022
17B.Tech.Computer Science and Engineering (Health Informatics)Samradhi Sharma2022
18B.Tech.Electronics and Communication EngineeringSagnika Sen2022
19B.Tech.Electronics and Communication Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Cybernetics)Sreejib Pal2022
20B.B.A.Bachelor of Business AdministrationRuchi Vohra2023
21B.Arch.Bachelor of ArchitectureDeepanshu Shrivastava2021
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