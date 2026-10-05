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Koffelo Hosts Coffee Tasting Experience In Mumbai, Marks New Chapter In National Expansion
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Koffelo, the coffee brand from Morning Brew Pvt. Ltd., hosted a coffee tasting experience in Mumbai, bringing together its range of coffee offerings and giving guests an opportunity to experience the brand's products through a personalised interaction with its Founder and Director, Gaurav Varshney.
At the event, Varshney personally prepared and served Koffelo's cold brew and other coffee formats, while engaging with guests about their preferences and experiences. The gathering also marked Koffelo's formal launch in Mumbai at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, as the brand looks to strengthen its presence in the Indian coffee market.
Gaurav Varshney brings more than 15 years of experience in the coffee and chicory industry, with professional exposure spanning plantations, processing and international exports. His experience across the coffee value chain has shaped Koffelo's approach towards making quality coffee more accessible across different consumption occasions, including at home, at work and on the go.
Speaking about the event, Gaurav Varshney, Founder and Director, Koffelo, said,“For us, coffee is always best experienced over a conversation. It was great to prepare the coffees myself, serve them to guests and hear their thoughts. These interactions give us a chance to understand what people enjoy and share what we are building at Koffelo.”
Since February 26, Koffelo has invested approximately ₹7–8 crore so far in Market Research, Operations, expanding market and production. As it enters its next phase of growth, the company is looking to raise additional capital to support nationwide expansion, retail growth, digital marketing, larger-scale promotional initiatives and brand ambassador campaigns. The company is currently engaging with potential investors as it works towards expanding its footprint across India.
As part of its expansion strategy, Koffelo has begun developing initiatives focused on increasing consumer accessibility through digital platforms, retail channels and nationwide promotional campaigns. Its products are currently available through platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy Instamart, Walmart, Namdahri's, Kaleshwari and Blinkit.
Crafted by Morning Brew Pvt. Ltd., Koffelo's portfolio includes premium instant coffees, stronger blends and cold brew formats. It also includes NOC, a nitrogen-charged coffee shot made with Brazilian and Ethiopian Arabica beans and India's first Cold Brew Signature Instant Powder made from Speciality Arabica Beans from Honduras, South America.
Koffelo has developed its portfolio with an emphasis on distinctive coffee formats and evolving consumer preferences. The company describes Koffelo as India's first coffee of its kind and aims to establish a differentiated offering within the country's growing coffee segment.
The Mumbai event brought together Koffelo's product range and its“United by Coffee” philosophy, creating an informal setting for consumers and guests to discover the brand, experience its different formats and engage directly with its founder. As Koffelo moves into its next phase, the company is focused on expanding access to its products and building a wider presence across the Indian market.
At the event, Varshney personally prepared and served Koffelo's cold brew and other coffee formats, while engaging with guests about their preferences and experiences. The gathering also marked Koffelo's formal launch in Mumbai at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, as the brand looks to strengthen its presence in the Indian coffee market.
Gaurav Varshney brings more than 15 years of experience in the coffee and chicory industry, with professional exposure spanning plantations, processing and international exports. His experience across the coffee value chain has shaped Koffelo's approach towards making quality coffee more accessible across different consumption occasions, including at home, at work and on the go.
Speaking about the event, Gaurav Varshney, Founder and Director, Koffelo, said,“For us, coffee is always best experienced over a conversation. It was great to prepare the coffees myself, serve them to guests and hear their thoughts. These interactions give us a chance to understand what people enjoy and share what we are building at Koffelo.”
Since February 26, Koffelo has invested approximately ₹7–8 crore so far in Market Research, Operations, expanding market and production. As it enters its next phase of growth, the company is looking to raise additional capital to support nationwide expansion, retail growth, digital marketing, larger-scale promotional initiatives and brand ambassador campaigns. The company is currently engaging with potential investors as it works towards expanding its footprint across India.
As part of its expansion strategy, Koffelo has begun developing initiatives focused on increasing consumer accessibility through digital platforms, retail channels and nationwide promotional campaigns. Its products are currently available through platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy Instamart, Walmart, Namdahri's, Kaleshwari and Blinkit.
Crafted by Morning Brew Pvt. Ltd., Koffelo's portfolio includes premium instant coffees, stronger blends and cold brew formats. It also includes NOC, a nitrogen-charged coffee shot made with Brazilian and Ethiopian Arabica beans and India's first Cold Brew Signature Instant Powder made from Speciality Arabica Beans from Honduras, South America.
Koffelo has developed its portfolio with an emphasis on distinctive coffee formats and evolving consumer preferences. The company describes Koffelo as India's first coffee of its kind and aims to establish a differentiated offering within the country's growing coffee segment.
The Mumbai event brought together Koffelo's product range and its“United by Coffee” philosophy, creating an informal setting for consumers and guests to discover the brand, experience its different formats and engage directly with its founder. As Koffelo moves into its next phase, the company is focused on expanding access to its products and building a wider presence across the Indian market.
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