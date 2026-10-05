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Indolift Participates In CII Safety Symposium & Exhibition 2026 In Kolkata
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, September 2026: Indolift participated in the 20th CII Safety Symposium & Exhibition 2026 – Eastern Region, held on 24–25 September 2026 at Biswa Bangla Exhibition Centre, Kolkata.
The symposium brought together industry professionals to discuss workplace safety, risk management, health, safety and environmental practices, emergency preparedness and the role of technology in industrial safety.
Representatives from Indolift attended the event to follow discussions on current safety practices and exchange views with professionals from different industrial sectors. The programme also provided an opportunity to understand some of the practical safety challenges being addressed across manufacturing, infrastructure, logistics and other industrial operations.
Mahesh Shah, Technical Manager at Indolift said,“The discussions were useful in understanding how safety practices are being approached across different industrial environments. For companies involved in lifting and material handling, equipment selection, inspection, correct application and regular maintenance are all part of the wider safety process.”
The symposium also highlighted the importance of reviewing existing safety practices and maintaining preparedness rather than treating workplace safety as a one-time exercise.
For lifting equipment users, this includes selecting equipment according to the intended application and load, following operating requirements and carrying out appropriate inspections throughout the equipment's service life.
“Events such as this provide an opportunity to listen to experiences from different industries and understand the practical issues that safety professionals encounter,” added, Mahesh Shah, Technical Manager at Indolift.“These discussions are useful for keeping our understanding of industry requirements current.”
Indolift's participation in the symposium provided an opportunity to engage with the wider industrial safety community and follow discussions relevant to lifting and material handling operations.
About Indolift
Indolift is a Kolkata-based manufacturer and supplier of lifting and material handling equipment. Its product range includes chain pulley blocks, ratchet lever hoists, webbing slings, steel wire ropes, shackles, pallet trucks, lifting clamps and other lifting equipment and accessories.
The symposium brought together industry professionals to discuss workplace safety, risk management, health, safety and environmental practices, emergency preparedness and the role of technology in industrial safety.
Representatives from Indolift attended the event to follow discussions on current safety practices and exchange views with professionals from different industrial sectors. The programme also provided an opportunity to understand some of the practical safety challenges being addressed across manufacturing, infrastructure, logistics and other industrial operations.
Mahesh Shah, Technical Manager at Indolift said,“The discussions were useful in understanding how safety practices are being approached across different industrial environments. For companies involved in lifting and material handling, equipment selection, inspection, correct application and regular maintenance are all part of the wider safety process.”
The symposium also highlighted the importance of reviewing existing safety practices and maintaining preparedness rather than treating workplace safety as a one-time exercise.
For lifting equipment users, this includes selecting equipment according to the intended application and load, following operating requirements and carrying out appropriate inspections throughout the equipment's service life.
“Events such as this provide an opportunity to listen to experiences from different industries and understand the practical issues that safety professionals encounter,” added, Mahesh Shah, Technical Manager at Indolift.“These discussions are useful for keeping our understanding of industry requirements current.”
Indolift's participation in the symposium provided an opportunity to engage with the wider industrial safety community and follow discussions relevant to lifting and material handling operations.
About Indolift
Indolift is a Kolkata-based manufacturer and supplier of lifting and material handling equipment. Its product range includes chain pulley blocks, ratchet lever hoists, webbing slings, steel wire ropes, shackles, pallet trucks, lifting clamps and other lifting equipment and accessories.
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