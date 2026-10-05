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Spielwarenmesse Brings Global Toy Industry Exclusive Dialogue To New Delhi
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 5th, 2026: Spielwarenmesse, the world's leading international trade fair for toys, hobbies, and leisure products, today hosted an exclusive preview event at the prestigious Shangri-La Hotel, New Delhi. The gathering offered exhibitors a first-hand glimpse into the exciting opportunities awaiting them at the upcoming Spielwarenmesse 2027, scheduled to take place in February in Nuremberg, Germany.
The preview event brought together key stakeholders from India's toy and games industry, offering a curated look at the fair's upcoming highlights, special themes, and new features. Attendees were treated to insider insights on how participation in Spielwarenmesse can unlock global visibility, forge international partnerships, and drive innovation across the sector.
The event also featured networking sessions, interactive presentations, and success stories from past exhibitors, underscoring the fair's role as a launchpad for brands looking to expand globally. Atish Laddha, Partner, Rödl India, also gave a presentation titled "Toy Story: The Export Edition", covering key export promotion schemes, duty benefits, subsidies and grants, and Free Trade Agreement benefits. As part of this exclusive dialogue, Spielwarenmesse presented a preview of several new attractions that will inspire and guide the industry at the 2027 edition. Among the highlights unveiled were the ToyTrends, which will provide an early indication of the trends shaping the market, based on insights from the twelve-member TrendCommittee representing ten countries. These curated perspectives will help visitors make informed decisions about their product ranges. Additionally, the special display area 'Toys for Kidults', developed in collaboration with Ultra Comix and SPIEL Essen, will showcase practical product examples for adult toy enthusiasts - spanning 'collectibles,' 'tabletop games,' and 'creative fantasy.'
"The event comes at a significant time for India's toy industry, aligning with the Government's continued emphasis on promoting domestic toy manufacturing, strengthening the sector's global presence and creating new opportunities for Indian toy manufacturers," said Tanu Ailawadi, Managing Director at Spielwarenmesse India. She added, "This preview event is our way of recognizing the region's export potential and helping exhibitors prepare to make the most of their presence in Nuremberg."
"Spielwarenmesse brings together supply and demand like no other industry event and creates the best conditions for sustainable business," explains Christian Ulrich, Member of the Executive Board at Spielwarenmesse Group (Spokesperson). He added, "It is the place where the international industry comes together to shape the future of play. These face-to-face exchanges give rise to new perspectives and valuable insights that help all groups of participants make successful decisions for tomorrow."
For over seven decades, Spielwarenmesse has been the definitive platform for discovering trends, forging partnerships and expanding market horizons. The upcoming 76th edition promises even more inspiration, innovation and industry impact. Spielwarenmesse 2027 will take place from February 2nd - 6th, 2027, and is expected to host over 2,000 exhibitors from more than 68 countries, drawing tens of thousands of trade visitors from around the world.
The preview event brought together key stakeholders from India's toy and games industry, offering a curated look at the fair's upcoming highlights, special themes, and new features. Attendees were treated to insider insights on how participation in Spielwarenmesse can unlock global visibility, forge international partnerships, and drive innovation across the sector.
The event also featured networking sessions, interactive presentations, and success stories from past exhibitors, underscoring the fair's role as a launchpad for brands looking to expand globally. Atish Laddha, Partner, Rödl India, also gave a presentation titled "Toy Story: The Export Edition", covering key export promotion schemes, duty benefits, subsidies and grants, and Free Trade Agreement benefits. As part of this exclusive dialogue, Spielwarenmesse presented a preview of several new attractions that will inspire and guide the industry at the 2027 edition. Among the highlights unveiled were the ToyTrends, which will provide an early indication of the trends shaping the market, based on insights from the twelve-member TrendCommittee representing ten countries. These curated perspectives will help visitors make informed decisions about their product ranges. Additionally, the special display area 'Toys for Kidults', developed in collaboration with Ultra Comix and SPIEL Essen, will showcase practical product examples for adult toy enthusiasts - spanning 'collectibles,' 'tabletop games,' and 'creative fantasy.'
"The event comes at a significant time for India's toy industry, aligning with the Government's continued emphasis on promoting domestic toy manufacturing, strengthening the sector's global presence and creating new opportunities for Indian toy manufacturers," said Tanu Ailawadi, Managing Director at Spielwarenmesse India. She added, "This preview event is our way of recognizing the region's export potential and helping exhibitors prepare to make the most of their presence in Nuremberg."
"Spielwarenmesse brings together supply and demand like no other industry event and creates the best conditions for sustainable business," explains Christian Ulrich, Member of the Executive Board at Spielwarenmesse Group (Spokesperson). He added, "It is the place where the international industry comes together to shape the future of play. These face-to-face exchanges give rise to new perspectives and valuable insights that help all groups of participants make successful decisions for tomorrow."
For over seven decades, Spielwarenmesse has been the definitive platform for discovering trends, forging partnerships and expanding market horizons. The upcoming 76th edition promises even more inspiration, innovation and industry impact. Spielwarenmesse 2027 will take place from February 2nd - 6th, 2027, and is expected to host over 2,000 exhibitors from more than 68 countries, drawing tens of thousands of trade visitors from around the world.
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