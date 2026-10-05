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Timor-Leste Ambassador Honoured With AAFT Post Graduate Diploma In International Diplomacy
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: The Indo Timor-Leste Film and Cultural Forum, in association with the Asian Academy of Film & Television (AAFT), presented the AAFT Post Graduate Diploma in International Diplomacy to H.E. Mr. Karlito Nunes, Ambassador of Timor-Leste to India, at a grand event held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.
The prestigious recognition was conferred in appreciation of Ambassador Karlito Nunes' valuable contribution towards strengthening diplomatic, cultural and people-to-people relations between India and Timor-Leste. The occasion highlighted the growing importance of cultural diplomacy, education, media and creative industries in bringing the two nations closer.
Accepting the honour, H.E. Mr. Karlito Nunes, Ambassador of Timor-Leste to India, said,“I am deeply honoured to receive the AAFT Post Graduate Diploma in International Diplomacy. This recognition is a symbol of the friendship between Timor-Leste and India and encourages us to further strengthen cooperation in education, culture, media, film and the creative industries. I look forward to building stronger bridges between our two countries and creating more opportunities for our people.”
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, Chancellor of AAFT and Chair of the Indo Timor-Leste Film and Cultural Forum, said,“India and Timor-Leste share immense potential for deeper cooperation. Diplomacy today extends beyond government-to-government relations and embraces education, culture, cinema, media and people-to-people connections. Honouring H.E. Mr. Karlito Nunes is our way of acknowledging his commitment to strengthening India–Timor-Leste relations and creating new avenues of cooperation.”
Dr. Marwah further stated that the Indo Timor-Leste Film and Cultural Forum will continue to work as a vibrant platform for promoting bilateral exchanges in film, television, education, art, culture, tourism and communication. He emphasised that creative diplomacy can play a powerful role in developing mutual understanding and friendship between nations.
The presentation at Bharat Mandapam brought together eminent personalities from the diplomatic, media, entertainment and education sectors. The event reflected the shared commitment of India and Timor-Leste to expand cooperation and take bilateral relations to new heights through the power of culture, education and creative industries.
The conferment of the AAFT Post Graduate Diploma in International Diplomacy to Ambassador Karlito Nunes marked another significant milestone in the continuing journey of India–Timor-Leste friendship and cooperation.
The prestigious recognition was conferred in appreciation of Ambassador Karlito Nunes' valuable contribution towards strengthening diplomatic, cultural and people-to-people relations between India and Timor-Leste. The occasion highlighted the growing importance of cultural diplomacy, education, media and creative industries in bringing the two nations closer.
Accepting the honour, H.E. Mr. Karlito Nunes, Ambassador of Timor-Leste to India, said,“I am deeply honoured to receive the AAFT Post Graduate Diploma in International Diplomacy. This recognition is a symbol of the friendship between Timor-Leste and India and encourages us to further strengthen cooperation in education, culture, media, film and the creative industries. I look forward to building stronger bridges between our two countries and creating more opportunities for our people.”
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, Chancellor of AAFT and Chair of the Indo Timor-Leste Film and Cultural Forum, said,“India and Timor-Leste share immense potential for deeper cooperation. Diplomacy today extends beyond government-to-government relations and embraces education, culture, cinema, media and people-to-people connections. Honouring H.E. Mr. Karlito Nunes is our way of acknowledging his commitment to strengthening India–Timor-Leste relations and creating new avenues of cooperation.”
Dr. Marwah further stated that the Indo Timor-Leste Film and Cultural Forum will continue to work as a vibrant platform for promoting bilateral exchanges in film, television, education, art, culture, tourism and communication. He emphasised that creative diplomacy can play a powerful role in developing mutual understanding and friendship between nations.
The presentation at Bharat Mandapam brought together eminent personalities from the diplomatic, media, entertainment and education sectors. The event reflected the shared commitment of India and Timor-Leste to expand cooperation and take bilateral relations to new heights through the power of culture, education and creative industries.
The conferment of the AAFT Post Graduate Diploma in International Diplomacy to Ambassador Karlito Nunes marked another significant milestone in the continuing journey of India–Timor-Leste friendship and cooperation.
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