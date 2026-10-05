Glow Belts Adds New Wrestling And Sports League Championship Belts To Its Collection

MENAFN - GetNews) Glow Belts, a Lahore-based championship belt manufacturer, announces an expanded collection featuring new wrestling and sports league title belt designs.

Lahore, Pakistan - October 05, 2026 - Glow Belts, a manufacturer of custom and replica championship title belts, today announced an expansion of its product collection with new wrestling and sports league championship belt designs. The update adds to the company's existing range of title belts spanning multiple wrestling promotions, combat sports, and professional sports leagues.

The newly added designs include belts inspired by wrestling promotions such as AEW, AWA, NWA, and ROH, alongside additions to the company's sports league lineup covering NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB-themed championship belts. The expansion also includes further options within Glow Belts' 24K gold-plated and CNC-crafted belt categories, which are produced using materials such as zinc, brass, and leather.

Glow Belts said the expanded collection is aimed at collectors, wrestling and sports fans, and customers seeking personalized or custom-designed championship belts. The company also offers a custom belt design service, allowing customers to create belts for personal, promotional, or commemorative purposes.

Customers can view the full range of new and existing designs on the company's website at Glow Championship Belts, which organizes its collection by wrestling promotion, sports league, and belt material.

A representative from Glow Belts said the expansion reflects ongoing demand from collectors for a wider variety of licensed-style and custom designs. "Our customers look for belts that capture the detail and craftsmanship of the originals, whether that's a classic wrestling title or a league championship design. Expanding our collection lets us meet more of that demand in one place," the representative said.

Glow Belts is based in Lahore, Pakistan, and produces its belts for customers internationally, with categories spanning gold-plated, brass, and zinc title belts as well as fully custom designs. The company said it plans to continue adding new belt designs to its catalog based on customer interest and demand within the wrestling and sports collectibles market.

About Glow Belts

Glow Belts is a manufacturer of custom and replica championship title belts, offering designs inspired by wrestling promotions, combat sports, and major professional sports leagues. The company produces belts using materials including 24K gold plating, brass, zinc, and leather, and offers a custom design service for personalized and commemorative belts. More information is available at glow-belts.