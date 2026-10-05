Monacy Adds Complete MLB Team Cap Lineup To Its Sports Headwear Collection

MENAFN - GetNews) Monacy, an online sports headwear retailer, announces it now carries officially licensed caps for all 30 MLB teams from brands like New Era and '47, completing its full MLB team cap lineup and expanding its overall sports headwear collection.

Chicago, IL - October 05, 2026 - Monacy, an e-commerce retailer specializing in sports headwear, today announced that it now carries licensed caps for all 30 Major League Baseball (MLB) teams, completing its MLB team cap lineup. The expansion builds on the company's existing catalog of licensed sports caps and positions Monacy as a single destination for fans seeking officially licensed headwear across the league.

The newly completed lineup includes caps from manufacturers such as New Era and '47, both of which hold official MLB licensing agreements. Customers can now find caps for every MLB franchise, from longstanding franchises to more recently established teams, available in a range of styles including fitted, snapback, and adjustable designs.

Monacy said the move reflects its broader strategy of using officially licensed, high-demand categories to build trust with sports fans and collectors, while separately developing its own in-house designed caps across other categories. The company's licensed MLB caps are sourced through authorized wholesale channels to ensure authenticity.

Customers can browse the full MLB team cap collection on Monacy's website at monacy, where caps are organized by team, league, and style for easy browsing.

A representative from Monacy said completing the MLB lineup was a direct response to customer demand. "Fans were asking for specific teams we didn't carry yet, so we made it a priority to complete the full roster. Now, whichever MLB team someone follows, they can find an officially licensed cap for that team on our site," the representative said.

The addition follows a pattern in Monacy's growth strategy, which has focused on building site trust and traffic through authentic, licensed team merchandise before expanding into other sports leagues and its own fashion-driven cap designs. The company said it plans to apply a similar approach to other major sports leagues in the future.

Monacy added that maintaining full team coverage, rather than offering only the most popular franchises, was an intentional decision aimed at serving fans of every team equally, including those who are often underserved by larger retailers that stock only top-selling teams.

About Monacy

Monacy is an online retailer specializing in sports and fashion headwear, serving customers through its e-commerce platform. The company offers officially licensed team caps from established manufacturers such as New Era and '47, covering major sports leagues including MLB, alongside a growing line of its own in-house designed caps in categories such as baseball and golf hats. Monacy's strategy centers on pairing authentic, licensed merchandise with original designs, allowing the company to serve both fans looking for official team gear and customers seeking distinctive, fashion-forward headwear. As a newer entrant in the headwear retail space, Monacy has focused on building its catalog around proven, high-demand categories while steadily expanding into additional product lines based on customer interest. The company's long-term goal is to grow a loyal customer base around both its licensed sports offerings and its own original cap designs.

More information is available at monacy.