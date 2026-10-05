Prince Zoho Brings SWOLE To Spawn, Exploring AI-Assisted Life-Sim Design

MENAFN - GetNews)"SWOLE gameplay at Pop's Malt Shop. Image: Joseph Charles Epstein / Prince Zoho."Jeje Studios creator Joseph Charles Epstein pairs a beach-strongman story with daily choices, arcade play and illustrated worlds on Spawn.

New York, New York, United States - October 05, 2026 - Jeje Studios is spotlighting SWOLE, a browser game by Joseph Charles Epstein, known as Prince Zoho, on the game-making platform Spawn. Released September 27, the game gives players one year to take a 97-pound weakling toward becoming the strongest man on the beach. An October 3 update adds illustrated scenes and changes to its arcade games.

SWOLE puts that ambition in a 1960s setting with comic-style artwork. Players have five daily activity slots to divide between exercise, work, eating, rest and social time. The design makes getting stronger a question of how to spend a day, with competing demands on the same limited schedule.

At Pop's Malt Shop, players move between counters, pour drinks and catch empty glasses. The bedroom gives the player a television, mirror, calendar and mission board for planning the next day. Illustrated covers and comic panels extend the game's visual identity beyond its playable scenes.

The October 3 update, titled Kids Take Over, introduces a child player character at the arcade cabinets and a lower bot difficulty tier that makes the defeat path reachable across the cabinets. Its update notes also describe hand-painted additions for the fishing pier, beach stretch boards, paper route and boxing gym, keeping these areas within the game's comic-style artwork.

For Epstein, SWOLE is part of an ongoing exploration of game design and AI coding on Spawn. He is using the platform to pursue a specific playable world: a strongman fantasy with jobs, routines, illustrated scenes and small decisions that shape the player's progress. His aim is to keep pushing what an individual creator can build with AI tools while enjoying the process of making games on Spawn.

Spawn gives that work a shared place to be built and played. Its AI companion, Savi, helps creators develop games through conversation, including their environments, characters, art, music and rules. Spawn also supports outside coding agents working on game files. Those capabilities create room for creators to move between creative direction, implementation and testing within the same platform.

SWOLE offers players a direct way to experience Epstein's approach. Its public Spawn page identifies him as @princezoho and provides browser access to the game. Gameplay video, the trailer and illustrated material are also collected on his Prince Zoho portfolio.

Play SWOLE: @princezoho/swole/play

Watch SWOLE's gameplay video, trailer and artwork:

About Jeje Studios

Jeje Studios is Joseph Charles Epstein's company. Epstein creates games, films, music, visual art and creative software under the artist name Prince Zoho. His public portfolio presents playable projects alongside their artwork, recordings and films.

Media contact: Joseph Charles Epstein, Jeje Studios. Email:.... Website: X: @josephepstein.