Going Asset Management Wins The Relative Value Award At The With Intelligence Hedge Fund Performance Awards APAC 2026

Hong Kong - October 05, 2026 - On September 24, 2026, the With Intelligence Hedge Fund Performance Awards | APAC 2026 were held in Hong Kong, widely recognized as a leading awards program for the Asia-Pacific hedge fund industry. After being awarded New Fund of the Year last year, the fund managed by Going International Asset Management Limited (Going Asset Management) distinguishes itself again among thousands of funds: the Going Investment Fund SPC - Going Algo SP2 wins the Relative Value Award this year. The accolade marks the Fund's progression from an emerging strategy to a new stage defined by greater strategic depth and resilience across market cycles, underscoring its capabilities in global asset allocation, cross-cycle performance, and risk management.

Organized by With Intelligence, a globally recognized provider of alternative investment intelligence, the awards are based on objective performance metrics including absolute returns and Sharpe ratios. Covering multiple strategy categories across the Asia-Pacific hedge fund landscape, including equities, macro and relative value, the With Intelligence Hedge Fund Performance Awards are among the region's long-established and rigorously evaluated industry recognitions. By receiving the award alongside leading global quantitative firms such as Citadel, Point72 and AQR, Going Asset Management further demonstrates the strength of its investment strategies and risk management capabilities against a global industry benchmark.

Amid the heightened uncertainty across global markets in 2025, Going Investment Fund SPC - Going Algo SP2 leveraged an AI-driven high-performance computing platform and ultra-low-latency trading infrastructure to identify and respond to market movements at the microsecond level. By executing a large volume of trades and systematically capturing incremental sources of return, the Fund pursued steady growth within a disciplined risk framework.

While many quantitative strategies faced heightened drawdown pressure amid challenging market conditions, the Fund's strategy framework of ultra-fast market sensing and disciplined accumulation benefited from its relatively low correlation with broader market trends. This enabled the strategy to identify arbitrage opportunities arising from pricing dislocations created by market volatility, supporting the Fund's objective of generating consistent, risk-adjusted returns for investors.

Mr. David Wu, Chairman of Going Quant, said:

“This recognition is a strong validation of Going Asset's philosophy of technology-driven investing with risk management at its core.

We remain committed to integrating cutting-edge technology with investment practice. In recent years, we have increased our investment in the integration of large AI models and reinforcement learning algorithms, while continuing to deepen the application of AI across strategy research and quantitative trading.

Our aim is to further enhance the efficiency of strategy iteration and adaptive capabilities, enabling us to provide more resilient allocation solutions for global investors in increasingly complex and dynamic markets.”

Looking ahead, Going AssetManagement will remain committed to a long-term investment philosophy and continuous innovation, contributing to the industry's evolution and bringing new momentum to global financial markets as the investment landscape enters an increasingly intelligent era.

About Going Asset Management

Going International Asset Management Limited (Going Asset Management) is a leading asset management firm driven by artificial intelligence and focused on quantitative trading, with investment activities spanning multiple markets and regions, including Hong Kong, the United States, Japan, Singapore and Europe.

Powered by its proprietary low-latency, high-performance computing and trading infrastructure, Going Asset Management combines advanced algorithmic models with a rigorous risk management framework to pursue systematic investment opportunities across global futures, equities and other major asset classes.

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