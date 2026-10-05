Protests Demanding Indian Election Chief Resigns Escalate

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Thousands of young protesters and opposition parties staged protests in the national capital and Mumbai yesterday, demanding the resignation of Election Commission Chief Gyanesh Kumar, as police detained demonstrators for a third consecutive day.

Opposition leaders Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray led protests in Mumbai calling for the scrapping of revisions to the electoral roll and Kumar's resignation.

In Delhi, protesters started gathering in the early evening and police started detaining some of them, according to a Reuters witness.

Police did not comment on the number or identities of those detained across the three days. Delhi Police officers have prevented protesters from assembling, detaining dozens and transporting them away by bus over the last two days.

Many demonstrators were later released, though police registered cases against some for allegedly violating orders banning mass gatherings in the capital.

Demonstrators chant slogans during a protest against alleged assault on female protesters and journalists by Delhi Police and demanding resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi, yesterday. (Reuters)

The protesters say a nationwide voter-roll revision exercise launched last year has disenfranchised millions of eligible voters by removing them from electoral rolls. They allege the changes benefit Prime Minister

Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party. The Election Commission and the BJP deny the allegations.

“I just want to tell the ruling party this much... We are angry about how you are wielding that power. It's the people of this country who should decide who sits in power and who sits in opposition, not the Election Commission,” Raj Thackeray said.

The protests are likely to intensify over the next few days as an alliance of India's opposition parties plans to launch protests to“save democracy” with a march to the Election Commission office tomorrow. The Gen Z

Cockroach Janta Party has announced plans for a major rally in Delhi on October 10.

The Election Commission says the exercise is designed to remove duplicate, deceased, or ineligible entries and maintain electoral integrity.

On Friday, the commission directed its officials to register eligible voters inadvertently omitted from electoral rolls.