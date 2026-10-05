Cloudoffix Accelerates DACH Expansion Through Strategic Partnership With B'impress

The partnership will help organizations across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland connect front-office operations, integrate seamlessly with SAP environments.

- Robert Brunner, Managing Director of B'IMPRESS, MD, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CloudOffix, the AI-native business operations platform for connected customer, employee, and business operations, has announced a strategic partnership with Germany-based B'IMPRESS to expand its presence across the DACH region.Through the partnership, B'IMPRESS will support CloudOffix's market development and regional growth across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. The collaboration combines B'IMPRESS's understanding of the German-speaking business landscape with CloudOffix's flexible platform, enterprise integration capabilities, and governed approach to artificial intelligence.The partnership represents another important milestone in CloudOffix's accelerating European expansion. With a growing organization and partner network across the continent, CloudOffix is strengthening its ability to serve European businesses through trusted partners with local market knowledge and industry expertise.Modernizing Business Operations Without Disrupting SAPMany organizations across the DACH region have made significant investments in SAP and other core enterprise systems. These platforms remain essential for managing finance, supply chain, manufacturing, and other back-office processes. However, customer-facing, employee-facing, and cross-departmental operations are frequently managed through separate applications, spreadsheets, emails, and manual workflows.CloudOffix enables organizations to modernize this operational layer without replacing or disrupting their existing SAP infrastructure.Through its integration capabilities and unified data architecture, CloudOffix can connect with SAP and other enterprise systems while bringing CRM, marketing, sales, customer service, HR, project management, collaboration, and organization-specific workflows into a connected environment.This allows companies to protect their core technology investments while creating more flexible, intelligent, and user-centered business experiences around them.“CloudOffix impressed us first and foremost with the flexibility of its architecture and the ease with which it can be integrated into existing enterprise environments, including SAP,” said Robert Brunner, Managing Director of B'IMPRESS.“However, what gives me the greatest confidence is its approach to artificial intelligence. CloudOffix is not simply adding AI features to disconnected applications; it provides a governed foundation in which AI can operate with the right business context, processes, and permissions. For us, this represents a much more sustainable and responsible direction for future enterprise development.”A Flexible Foundation for Connected and Intelligent OperationsCloudOffix provides organizations with a unified platform through which they can build and manage connected business solutions. Rather than forcing companies into rigid, predefined processes, the platform can be adapted around an organization's existing structure, operational requirements, and industry-specific workflows.Its AI-native architecture enables companies to deploy AI assistants and autonomous agents across real business processes. These agents can work with connected data, follow organizational permissions, trigger workflows, support employees, and collaborate with people at critical decision points.This approach is particularly relevant for DACH organizations, where operational reliability, data governance, system interoperability, sustainability, and responsible technology development are central to long-term digital transformation strategies.By connecting AI with governed data and workflows, CloudOffix helps businesses move beyond isolated AI experiments and embed intelligence into their daily operations in a controlled and measurable way.“The DACH region is one of the most important markets in CloudOffix's European growth strategy,” said Gökhan Erdoğdu, Founder and CEO of CloudOffix.“Organizations across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland have built highly sophisticated enterprise environments, often centered around SAP. Our role is not to disrupt those investments, but to extend their value by connecting customer, employee, and operational processes around them. B'IMPRESS brings the regional insight, technology experience, and commitment to sustainable business development we need to accelerate this vision across the DACH market.”Supporting Sustainable and Responsible Digital TransformationThe partnership is based on a shared understanding that sustainable digital transformation requires more than introducing new technology. Organizations need solutions that can evolve with their business, work with their existing systems, and create long-term value without producing another layer of disconnected applications.CloudOffix and B'IMPRESS will work together to help DACH organizations simplify fragmented digital environments, connect processes across departments, and develop AI-powered solutions with clear governance and accountability.The partnership will particularly support organizations seeking to:*Extend SAP and other core enterprise systems with connected front-office capabilities.*Unify customer, employee, service, and operational processes.*Replace manual handovers and fragmented workflows with end-to-end automation.*Deploy AI assistants and autonomous agents within governed business processes.*Adapt business applications without creating unnecessary system complexity.*Establish a sustainable digital foundation that can evolve with future requirements.By combining CloudOffix's AI-native technology with B'IMPRESS's regional and sector expertise, the companies aim to help organizations develop more connected, adaptable, and future-ready operating models.About CloudOffixCloudOffix is an AI-native business platform that connects customer, employee, and business operations within a unified environment. The platform brings together CRM, marketing, sales, customer service, HR, project management, collaboration, and configurable business processes through a shared data, workflow, and governance foundation.CloudOffix enables organizations to build and run connected enterprise solutions, automate cross-functional workflows, and deploy AI assistants and autonomous agents with access to the right business context and permissions.Through its integration capabilities, CloudOffix works alongside SAP and other core enterprise systems, allowing organizations to modernize front-office and experience operations while preserving existing back-office investments.With an expanding organization and partner ecosystem across Europe, the United States, Africa, and other international markets, CloudOffix helps businesses become more connected, intelligent, and adaptable.For more information, visit .About B'IMPRESSB'IMPRESS - impressive communication in #ITsec #Cloud #AI takes market surveys and business development to strengthen and accompany corporates in Go-To-Market (GTM) in DACH by its long-track-record within IT / AI / Cloud.Its team of interim managers and experienced consultants helps companies, entrepreneurs, and NGOs by implementing their corporate strategies, marketing communication or on issues of succession and leadership, with consulting as well in marketing, internal and external communication or market strategy to enable companies their objectives through effective communication.For more information, visit .

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CloudOffix Accelerates DACH Expansion Through Strategic Partnership with B'IMPRESS News Provided By Cloudoffix October 05, 2026, 09:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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