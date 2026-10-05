Crown Prince Al Hussein To Represent King Abdullah II At MED9 Summit In Croatia

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 5 (Petra) -- Representing His Majesty King Abdullah II, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II will travel to Croatia this week to participate in the upcoming MED9 summit of Southern European nations.

The Crown Prince's attendance comes at the formal invitation of Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

The high-level summit is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday in the coastal city of Split, bringing together heads of state from Southern Europe and representatives from the European Union to deliberate on regional cooperation.

This marks the third consecutive year Jordan has been invited to participate in the MED9 summit as a primary guest, underscoring the Kingdom's pivotal diplomatic role in the region and the strength of its enduring alliance with the European Union.

//Petra// AA