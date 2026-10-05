UN Agencies Mark World Teachers' Day, Praising Jordan's Education Reform

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 5 (Petra) -- On the occasion of World Teachers' Day 2026, UNESCO, UNICEF, UNRWA, and the International Labour Organization (ILO) issued a joint statement on Monday celebrating educators and recognizing their pivotal role in Jordan's development and future.

Marked under the theme "Standing with Teachers: 60 Years of Protecting the Profession, Advancing Its Status and Shaping Our Futures," this year's global observance coincides with the 60th anniversary of the landmark ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers.

The joint statement highlighted that teachers form the cornerstone of every successful education system, fostering creativity, critical thinking, and resilient, inclusive societies. It commended the exceptional dedication of educators across Jordan, noting their commitment to supporting all children and young people--including refugees and vulnerable learners--amid increasingly complex environments characterized by digital transformation and diverse learning needs.

Highlighting ongoing national progress, the agencies pointed to international data showing that virtually all primary school teachers in Jordan are professionally trained. Recent capacity-building initiatives have extended professional development to more than 3,250 educators, over 260 vocational education instructors, and more than 3,500 teachers across 161 UNRWA schools nationwide.

Furthermore, the newly launched Jordan Education Strategic Plan (2026–2030) places teacher empowerment, educational quality, AI-driven digital readiness, and system inclusion at the heart of the Kingdom's comprehensive education reform agenda.

The UN agencies stressed that honoring teachers requires continuous commitment to improving their working conditions, professional autonomy, career growth, well-being, and active participation in decisions affecting their profession. Concluding their message, the organizations reaffirmed their partnership with the Government of Jordan and national stakeholders, expressing sincere gratitude to all teachers across the Kingdom: "Investing in teachers is investing in Jordan's future." //Petra// AA