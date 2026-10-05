SSC, ILO, And ARDD Wrap Up Initiative To Expand Social Security Access

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 5 (Petra) -- The Social Security Corporation (SSC), in partnership with the International Labour Organization (ILO) and Arab Renaissance for Democracy and Development (ARDD), concluded on Monday the activities of "Social Security Bridges: Enhancing Awareness and Access to Social Security in Jordan." Implemented under the "Prospects" project with funding from the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the initiative aimed to raise awareness regarding social security inclusion and introduce insurance benefits to workers, particularly vulnerable groups with limited access to social security services.

During the closing workshop, SSC representatives and ARDD lawyers reviewed their experience managing awareness sessions and addressing legal inquiries. Discussions highlighted the critical need for flexible outreach tools tailored to diverse community segments.

Dalia Rocky, Prospects Project Manager in Jordan for the ILO, emphasized that social security is a cornerstone of decent work and comprehensive social protection. She noted that ensuring marginalized groups--including refugees and informal economy workers--can access information and services is vital for exercising their rights.

ARADDO Deputy Director Susan Muhareb stated that the initiative successfully brought social security systems closer to vulnerable communities. Through capacity building, legal support, and grassroots field operations, over 900 individuals across various nationalities--including women, youth, refugees, migrants, and informal workers--benefited from awareness sessions.

Field activities were deployed through four specialized support units operating in Ramtha, Mafraq, Russeifa, and South Amman in collaboration with local civil society organizations. The event concluded with a forward-looking discussion on scaling the project's impact and expanding inclusive social protection frameworks across the Kingdom.

//Petra// AA