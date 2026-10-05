Delhi Jal Board Rolls Out Cashless Medical Facility For 50,000 Pensioners, CM Rekha Gupta Attends Launch Event

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Monday launched a comprehensive cashless medical facility for around 50,000 pensioners and family pensioners, making it easier for them to access healthcare services without having to make upfront payments and subsequently seek reimbursement.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, BJP MLA and Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay, and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Mayor Pravesh Wahi attended the launch event.

Taking to X, Parvesh Verma said, "Through this important initiative, a cashless medical facility will be available for treatment for the pensioners of Delhi Jal Board and their families, which will provide them more convenience and ease in availing health services."

Delhi government Principal Secretary Rajiv Verma and Delhi Jal Board Chief Executive Officer Sajjan Singh Yadav, along with other senior officials, were also present at the event.

Speaking to reporters after the programme, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the initiative was launched as part of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', under which various programmes are being organised to mark 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's service and his dedication towards serving the country.

"Under this, the needs of thousands of Delhi Jal Board employees and officers who have served in the department are being addressed," Gupta said.

She said that the cashless medical facility would provide much-needed support to retired DJB employees and their families, particularly at a stage of life when they require greater assistance with healthcare.

"At this stage of their lives, when they needed government support, they did not have access to cashless medical facilities until now. This cashless service provided by our government is a great help for all the pensioners of the DJB... Now, they will be able to get their medical treatment easily," she added.

Parvesh Verma said that before the introduction of the new facility, retired Delhi Jal Board employees were required to first bear the cost of their medical treatment and then approach the authorities to claim reimbursement.

"We have given the cashless services option to such 50,000 pensioners... This was their long-standing demand, but this was not fulfilled yet... We thought the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan is the best time to introduce this scheme," Verma told reporters.

BJP MLA and Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay, speaking to IANS, said the scheme was an important step towards supporting employees had spent several decades serving the department.

"Under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, our Delhi Chief Minister has launched a cashless scheme for 50,000 pensioners who have worked for 30 to 40 years in the Jal Board and devoted their lives to it. For them to have to worry about their healthcare, this is a very sensitive and thoughtful decision," Upadhyay said.

Speaking to IANS, MCD Mayor Pravesh Wahi also welcomed the initiative and credited the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Delhi government for its implementation.

"I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and to our Chief Minister for implementing it. Earlier, our Jal Board officers and employees who had retired and were above 60 years of age had to run around for treatment. They had to pay for their treatment and later seek reimbursement," Wahi said.