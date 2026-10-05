England To Play 50-Over Warm-Up Match Against WA XI At Iconic WACA Ground

MENAFN - IANS) Perth, Oct 5 (IANS) England will gear up for their upcoming white-ball series against Australia by playing in a 50-over warm-up match against a Western Australia XI at the historic WACA Ground on November 7.

The fixture, starting at 11:30 AM local time, serves as England's primary preparation before they kick off their ODI series against Australia at the nearby Perth Stadium on November 13. Tickets for the 50-over clash will be on sale from Tuesday morning.

The encounter marks the return of an official England side to the iconic WACA Ground for the first time since the 2017/18 Ashes series, when the tourists similarly faced a local WA XI during their lead-up to the marquee tour.

That 2017 fixture saw all-rounder Aaron Hardie, then an uncapped 18-year-old all-rounder, burst into the limelight by dismissing England star Joe Root and James Vince in the same over, while a 19-year-old Lance Morris removed opener Mark Stoneman.

The visiting side is expected to feature a star-studded squad, including Root, white-ball captain Harry Brook, premier fast bowler Jofra Archer, and exciting left-handed batter Jacob Bethell.

"We are thrilled to welcome England back to the WACA Ground for what promises to be a fantastic day of cricket. It is a special opportunity to see some of the world's best white-ball players, and to prove the strength of our elite cricket programs here in WA.

“As competitive as a warm-up match is likely to be, it is also a brilliant opportunity to showcase our outstanding venue," said WA Cricket Chief Executive Officer John Stephenson.

WA Men's Head Coach Beau Casson said the fixture's importance is huge for local players aiming to measure themselves against a top-tier international side. "We are very eager to test ourselves against the best, and a hit-out against England certainly provides that opportunity.

"We have a few international cricketers within our squad, as well as players aspiring to hit those heights in the coming years. We are proud of our venue, proud of representing the State, and we would love the chance to have the rest of Australia on side by getting one up over the Old Enemy," he added.