Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij Calls Aman Uditi Singh's 'Sidekick' And PR, Qazi Touqeer Agrees

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Bigg Boss 20 recently saw Mahhi Vij and Qazi Touqeer discussing fellow housemate Aman Gandhi's close bond with Uditi Singh.

In a candid conversation, Mahhi called Aman Uditi's“sidekick” and even referred to him as her“PR”, while Qazi agreed with her observations and added his own take on the duo's equation.

During the conversation, Mahhi told Qazi that Aman had seemingly become Uditi's sidekick“PA” (personal assistant). Qazi joined in, saying that Aman also appeared to be her assistant.

The two then joked about how Aman seemingly agrees with almost everything Uditi says. Mahhi gave an example, saying that if Uditi were to claim that a table was crooked, Aman would agree with her, and if she said that the world was rectangular, he would also say it was rectangular simply because Uditi had said so.

The conversation soon turned humorous as Mahhi mimicked Uditi's mannerisms, while Qazi felt that Aman needed to step out of the dynamic and establish an identity of his own in the game.

Later, Mahhi was also seen discussing Uditi's current position as the captain of the house and appeared to provoke her over the way she was handling her responsibilities.

For the uninitiated, Uditi recently became the captain after winning the captaincy task, with Aman choosing to be her partner during the task.

Meanwhile, the equation between Mahhi and Uditi has been far from smooth. Uditi has expressed that she feels Mahhi does not genuinely like her and often appears to pity her.

Mahhi, on the other hand, has appeared increasingly irked by what she perceives as Uditi's high-headed or authoritative behaviour, particularly after Uditi took charge as captain.

Aman and Uditi, meanwhile, are frequently seen together and have maintained a close friendship in the house.

In contrast, Qazi, Mahhi and others have increasingly been seen spending time together and appearing to gel better as a team.

–IANS

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