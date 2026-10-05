Bangladesh Monitor Invites Entries For Bangladesh Travel, Tourism And Hospitality Awards 2026

The BTTHA 2026 will recognize excellence across a wide range of categories, covering leading hospitality establishments, including hotels, resorts and restaurants, as well as tourism service providers and tour operators. The awards will also honour individuals for their outstanding contributions to the industry through special recognitions such as Best Hotelier, Best Restaurateur, Best Entrepreneur in the Hospitality Industry and Best Tour Guide, among others.

A distinguished Jury Board, comprising industry experts and prominent social and corporate leaders, will evaluate the entries and prepare a shortlist of nominees in each category. The shortlisted nominations will subsequently be opened to public and industry voting through an online platform, ensuring wider participation and greater transparency in the selection process. In addition, jury members will conduct physical visits to selected properties and interviews with relevant individuals to facilitate a more comprehensive assessment.

Organizations and individuals interested in participating are invited to submit their entries in the relevant categories by November 15, 2026. Detailed information on eligibility criteria, award categories, submission procedures and timelines are available on the official website:

Instituted in 2023, the BTTHA is Bangladesh's pioneering award initiative dedicated to recognizing excellence across the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors. The awards aim to celebrate outstanding achievements, innovation and leadership while highlighting organizations and individuals who are setting new benchmarks in service quality, professionalism and industry development.