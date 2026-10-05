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Former EBL Chairman M. Ghaziul Haque Passes Away

Former EBL Chairman M. Ghaziul Haque Passes Away


2026-10-05 05:18:05
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: M. Ghaziul Haque, former Chairman of Eastern Bank and Chairman of MGH Group, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2026, at 1:10 pm. He was 92.

His Namaz-e-Janaza will be held after Maghrib prayers today at Gulshan Azad Mosque in Dhaka.

Ghaziul Haque served as Chairman of Eastern Bank Limited from 2000 to 2006 and was re-elected to the position in March 2012. He was one of the longest-serving board members of the bank.

He was the Chairman of MGH Group, a diversified business conglomerate with interests in logistics, shipping, aviation, tea and media.

He is survived by his family, including his son Anis Ahmed, the current Chairman of EBL.

His death has been mourned by the banking and business communities.


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Bangladesh Monitor

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