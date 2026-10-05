Russians Launch Massive Attack On Industrial And Port Infrastructure In Odesa Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Odesa Regional State Administration Head Oleh Kiper said this on Telegram.

According to him, "the Russians launched a massive attack on the Odesa region. Industrial and port infrastructure, as well as the dacha area, came under attack."

Large-scale fires broke out. Due to heavy smoke, specialists from the State Emergency Service's radiation, chemical, and biological protection units surveyed the area. Their measurements detected no hazardous substances.

Russians carry out 45 attacks on Sumy region in one day, leaving one killed, several injured

All fires have now been extinguished. There were no casualties. Work to deal with the aftermath is continuing at the sites, Kiper added.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces attacked a civilian cargo vesse flying the Liberian flag in one of the ports of the Odesa region. One crew member was killed and three were injured.