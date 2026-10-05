DIU Reveals New Version Of Russian Geran-4 With Optics And Compass

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Main Intelligence Directorat reported this.

According to intelligence reports, the upgraded“Geran-4” incorporates a new“MOH” unit, which is based on a high-precision magneto-inductive sensor (magnetometer) PNI5GA manufactured by the American company PNI Sensor. This module works in conjunction with the SADRA inertial navigation module to reduce the drift of its gyroscopes, thereby improving the accuracy of the drone's autonomous navigation.

In addition to satellite and inertial navigation, the Russians have added another autonomous navigation system-the“Susannin” optoelectronic correlation system, which compares images from an optical sensor with a reference image stored in the computer's memory, to ensure the drone's route aligns from the launch point to the target point. A similar system is also used on the new“Geran-5” K5 version.

To effectively destroy (by cutting with a cumulative jet) bridge structures and power line towers, Russian invaders have begun using a new warhead for the KRSN-a special cumulative-cutting payload.

The Russians have replaced the Chinese Telefly turbojet engine with a domestically produced counterpart manufactured in Alabuga.

Zelensky: Ukraine testsmissile and SPYS interceptor against jet-powered drones

The rest of the electronic units and components remain unchanged and are identical to those of previous“Geranium” models.

As reported by Ukrinform, thanks to the deployment of their own satellite communications, Russian troops have changed their tactics for jet drone strike on Kyiv and are now controlling the drones in real time instead of following pre-programmed routes.